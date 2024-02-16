Former Leuchars soldier sent picture of privates to underage girl

A former Leuchars soldier has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he sent a picture of his private parts to an ex-partner’s young sister.

Ex-squaddie Josh Reed, who has now left the armed forces, committed the offence while stationed at Leuchars base in February 2021.

Fiscal depute Sarah High told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused was previously in a relationship with the complainer’s sister.

“The photograph was sent to the complainer.

“He then apologised.

“The complainer’s gran became aware of the image. She reported it to police.”

Reports ordered

First offender Reed pled guilty to coercing the young teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, into looking at a sexual image by sending her a photograph of his penis.

He accepted the offence, committed from a room within Tay Block at the Leuchars base, was intended to cause his victim humiliation, distress or alarm, or was for obtaining sexual gratification.

The 22-year-old was made subject to sex offender registration requirements by Sheriff Alistair Carmichael.

He deferred sentencing for reports and Reed, of Gilmerton Dykes Drive in Edinburgh, will require to return to the dock on March 7.

Left Army since offence

Solicitor Mark Robbins said: “He has recently left the Army.

“He puts this down to a huge error in judgement.

“The damage had been done. He holds his hands up.

“He is currently a delivery driver for a pharmacy.”

