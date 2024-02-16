Former Leuchars soldier sent picture of privates to underage girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Leuchars soldier sent picture of privates to underage girl

Ex-squaddie Josh Reed, who has now left the armed forces, committed the offence while stationed in Fife in February 2021.

By Ross Gardiner
Josh Reed.
Josh Reed.

A former Leuchars soldier has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he sent a picture of his private parts to an ex-partner’s young sister.

Ex-squaddie Josh Reed, who has now left the armed forces, committed the offence while stationed at Leuchars base in February 2021.

Fiscal depute Sarah High told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused was previously in a relationship with the complainer’s sister.

“The photograph was sent to the complainer.

“He then apologised.

“The complainer’s gran became aware of the image. She reported it to police.”

Reports ordered

First offender Reed pled guilty to coercing the young teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, into looking at a sexual image by sending her a photograph of his penis.

Leuchars army base
Reed sent the image from Leuchars army base. Image: DC Thomson.

He accepted the offence, committed from a room within Tay Block at the Leuchars base, was intended to cause his victim humiliation, distress or alarm, or was for obtaining sexual gratification.

The 22-year-old was made subject to sex offender registration requirements by Sheriff Alistair Carmichael.

He deferred sentencing for reports and Reed, of Gilmerton Dykes Drive in Edinburgh, will require to return to the dock on March 7.

Left Army since offence

Solicitor Mark Robbins said: “He has recently left the Army.

“He puts this down to a huge error in judgement.

Josh Reed
Josh Reed leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

“The damage had been done. He holds his hands up.

“He is currently a delivery driver for a pharmacy.”

