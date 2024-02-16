21-year-old Ferry Selkie chef puts success down to ‘self-belief’ – and his mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
21-year-old Ferry Selkie chef puts success down to ‘self-belief’ – and his mum

Young chef Sol Campbell plans to open his own restaurant or private dining in the future.

By Joanna Bremner
21-year-old chef Sol Campbell fell in love with cooking at a young age and now works as a chef at the popular Broughty Ferry restaurant.
21-year-old chef Sol Campbell fell in love with cooking at a young age and now works as a chef at the popular Broughty Ferry restaurant. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Sol Campbell, at just 21 years old, helps to serve up intricate small plates at The Ferry Selkie, Dundee.

The Ferry Selkie is ran by Kelly Fairweather, finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year of The Courier Food & Drink Awards 2024.

She has plenty of young staff at her Broughty Ferry and Dundee restaurants, including 21-year-old chef Sol.

“If you love what you do for a living, you don’t mind a bit of stress,” says Sol, who has been in the food drink industry for the last four years.

Sol studied at the Dundee and Angus College, learning the fundamentals of cooking and the running of the kitchen.

“Some people are surprised by how young I am,” he says, “but I am quite confident for my age, and I try to not let anything get in the way of what I want to do.

“I just have faith in my ability.”

Even Sol, as confident as he now is, had his doubts to begin with.

“I feel like hospitality nowadays is quite a daunting career, and some people aren’t willing to put up with that.

“I 100% had my doubts when I first started. I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m built for this’. But you have to believe in yourself.”

Where did it begin for 21-year-old Ferry Selkie chef Sol?

“It all stems from when I was a young boy and I used to cook a lot with my mum,” Sol recalls.

“I realised that it was a life skill.”

Sol also took home economics class in school and realised back then that cooking was something he enjoyed, and he could make a career out of it.

“It was just basic things back then, like scrambled eggs and pasta.”

Now, Sol cooks dishes like scallops, his favourite dish at The Ferry Selkie, and also has a say in choosing specials for the menu.

Cooking, for Sol, is a life skill that people shouldn’t be afraid of.

“I don’t feel like a lot of people do a lot of cooking,” he says.

“Sometimes it can be quite daunting for people that don’t do it.

“I’d much rather make something that’s nice than a microwave meal. It’s important to make something that you enjoy.”

For those considering becoming a chef, Sol says: “Look for a good role model, someone you can talk to – and always believe in yourself.

“My mum’s been my role model along the way.”

Chef Sol Campbell prepares onions in The Ferry Selkie in Broughty Ferry.
Chef Sol Campbell prepares onions in The Ferry Selkie in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The kitchen at The Ferry Selkie can indeed get stressful for Sol, but he always strives to keep his cool.

“It’s a mixture of orders coming in and coordinating everything so it’s smooth sailing and nobody’s waiting for food,” he explains.

“But no matter how stressful it is, you still need to treat people like a person.

“If you work better and calmer with people and treat them with respect, they’ll be willing to work harder.”

The end goal? His own restaurant

At 21, having spent the last few years absorbing all there is to know about the food and drink industry, Sol has big plans for the future.

“The end goal would be to hopefully own my own restaurant or do my own private dining,” he says.

Chef Sol Campbell of The Ferry Selkie in Broughty Ferry.
Chef Sol Campbell of The Ferry Selkie in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It would be a style that caters to everyone. I’d probably try to do a mixture of cuisines.

“So that any customer could come in and there could be something for them.”

