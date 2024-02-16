The Broughty Ferry cafe with the WW2 spirit and the mission to transform women’s lives

Jackie McKenzie helps support women from all walks of life in her Broughty Ferry cafe.

Last summer, Jackie founded community enterprise Braw Tea, where women can grow in confidence and experience the workplace in a judgement-free space.

They can also develop skills like preparing food, serving customers, all within a safe, supportive and non-judgemental space.

“I just had a wake up call one day,” says Jackie.

“I went to a cook school and I came back and thought, I really wanted to do something with nice food.

“But I thought, but why would you do something commercial? Hospitality is very difficult to make money from. And you’re at a point in your life where you really want to make a mark.

“Why not do something that helps support women?”

You can find the cafe near Broughty Ferry playpark and castle

The Broughty Ferry cafe is a popular spot near the playpark and castle, packed with customers all hoping to get their hands on some of the team’s tasty bakes.

The staff and volunteers are clearly passionate about being there – they help one another out in the kitchen, offering advice, support and amusement.

“For these women,” says Jackie, “it could be that you were born to the wrong family, you didn’t get support from your school, you met the wrong person in life, or you’re older in life and your family have dispersed and you’re a little bit lonely.”

And whatever challenge the Braw Tea Dundee staff are facing, Jackie offers them a space to grow, learn and make friends along the way.

Women can self-refer themselves for Braw Tea, or there can come from agencies like Women’s Aid, Enable, Project Scotland or the Refugee Council.

“I’ve flipped the model, so rather than selling cheap food for customer’s needs, we charge market prices and the benefits here aren’t for the customers, they’re for the women. It’s all about employability, self-esteem and improving your skills.”

Why is Braw Tea Dundee founder Jackie ‘proud’?

“I’m actually quite proud of Braw Tea,” says Jackie with a smile. “I don’t know where it’ll go. I’m making it up as I go along frankly.

“I’ve been asking the volunteers what does Braw Tea mean to them.

“I didn’t realise actually, how much it meant to the women. I thought they were giving me loads, and they said ‘no, you give us more than we give you’.

“It’s all about community.”

The uniform worn by the women at Braw Tea, with a red headband and blue apron, is inspired by World War II and feminist icon Rosie the Riveter.

“During the war, women had to go into the factories and ammunitions work when the men went off to war,” says Jackie.

“The women all built self-esteem when they went into the workplace, as previously they would have been in front of the kitchen sink and pregnant.

“And it was empowering for them, and they built self-confidence. So I was was inspired by that.”

Katherine Drummond has been working with Braw Tea since the social enterprise started up last summer.

The Broughty Ferry cafe has helped to improved her self-confidence – all thanks to Jackie bringing these women together.

“It really has done wonders for me,” says Katherine.

“I was very isolated before. And I couldn’t really find anything to do.

“But it has been such a great experience for me here.

“I still have my bad days, but just being in here helps.

“Everyone is so supportive, lovely and kind. It’s like being around friends.”

Love of food unites Braw Tea women

It is heart-warming for Jackie to see the way the confidence of her team members has changed.

She is working on a mentoring scheme where new staff, and those who have been part of the team a little longer, can pair up and exchange advice.

Jackie says she would “definitely not” class herself as a “hero”.

“I’m just someone who has a good heart, and is trying to do what I think is the right thing.

“But I am not a hero.

“I just want to create a nice environment where people feel comfortable.”

“I think there’s something really empowering about women being here together,” says Jackie.

“And I think that’s what we all share: a love of food.

“It’s the food that is the mechanism that brings us all together.”