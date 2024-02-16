The Broughty Ferry cafe with the WW2 spirit and the mission to transform women’s lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

The Broughty Ferry cafe with the WW2 spirit and the mission to transform women’s lives

Jackie McKenzie volunteers every week at the cafe she founded to give women a safe space in Dundee.

Jackie McKenzie has created a thriving, supportive safe space for women at her café Braw Tea in Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jackie McKenzie has created a thriving, supportive safe space for women at her café Braw Tea in Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Jackie McKenzie helps support women from all walks of life in her Broughty Ferry cafe.

Last summer, Jackie founded community enterprise Braw Tea, where women can grow in confidence and experience the workplace in a judgement-free space.

They can also develop skills like preparing food, serving customers, all within a safe, supportive and non-judgemental space.

“I just had a wake up call one day,” says Jackie.

“I went to a cook school and I came back and thought, I really wanted to do something with nice food.

“But I thought, but why would you do something commercial? Hospitality is very difficult to make money from. And you’re at a point in your life where you really want to make a mark.

“Why not do something that helps support women?”

You can find the cafe near Broughty Ferry playpark and castle

The Broughty Ferry cafe is a popular spot near the playpark and castle, packed with customers all hoping to get their hands on some of the team’s tasty bakes.

The staff and volunteers are clearly passionate about being there – they help one another out in the kitchen, offering advice, support and amusement.

“For these women,” says Jackie, “it could be that you were born to the wrong family, you didn’t get support from your school, you met the wrong person in life, or you’re older in life and your family have dispersed and you’re a little bit lonely.”

And whatever challenge the Braw Tea Dundee staff are facing, Jackie offers them a space to grow, learn and make friends along the way.

Women can self-refer themselves for Braw Tea, or there can come from agencies like Women’s Aid, Enable, Project Scotland or the Refugee Council.

“I’ve flipped the model, so rather than selling cheap food for customer’s needs, we charge market prices and the benefits here aren’t for the customers, they’re for the women. It’s all about employability, self-esteem and improving your skills.”

Why is Braw Tea Dundee founder Jackie ‘proud’?

“I’m actually quite proud of Braw Tea,” says Jackie with a smile. “I don’t know where it’ll go. I’m making it up as I go along frankly.

“I’ve been asking the volunteers what does Braw Tea mean to them.

“I didn’t realise actually, how much it meant to the women. I thought they were giving me loads, and they said ‘no, you give us more than we give you’.

“It’s all about community.”

The uniform worn by the women at Braw Tea, with a red headband and blue apron, is inspired by World War II and feminist icon Rosie the Riveter.

“During the war, women had to go into the factories and ammunitions work when the men went off to war,” says Jackie.

“The women all built self-esteem when they went into the workplace, as previously they would have been in front of the kitchen sink and pregnant.

“And it was empowering for them, and they built self-confidence. So I was was inspired by that.”

Jackie McKenzie, Katherine Drummond and other volunteer staff at Braw Tea wear the Rosie the Riveter uniform, showing off some of their delicious-looking homemade bakes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Katherine Drummond has been working with Braw Tea since the social enterprise started up last summer.

The Broughty Ferry cafe has helped to improved her self-confidence – all thanks to Jackie bringing these women together.

“It really has done wonders for me,” says Katherine.

“I was very isolated before. And I couldn’t really find anything to do.

“But it has been such a great experience for me here.

“I still have my bad days, but just being in here helps.

“Everyone is so supportive, lovely and kind. It’s like being around friends.”

Love of food unites Braw Tea women

It is heart-warming for Jackie to see the way the confidence of her team members has changed.

She is working on a mentoring scheme where new staff, and those who have been part of the team a little longer, can pair up and exchange advice.

Jackie says she would “definitely not” class herself as a “hero”.

“I’m just someone who has a good heart, and is trying to do what I think is the right thing.

“But I am not a hero.

“I just want to create a nice environment where people feel comfortable.”

Jackie McKenzie whips up a Victoria Sponge at Braw Tea in Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I think there’s something really empowering about women being here together,” says Jackie.

“And I think that’s what we all share: a love of food.

“It’s the food that is the mechanism that brings us all together.”

More from Food & Drink

21-year-old chef Sol Campbell fell in love with cooking at a young age and now works as a chef at the popular Broughty Ferry restaurant.
21-year-old Ferry Selkie chef puts success down to 'self-belief' - and his mum
The fish and chips available at The Steeple, one of the fish and chip shops in Arbroath.
The 6 best places to get fish and chips in Arbroath
Operations Director Liam Carson and Bar Tender Finlay Adamson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
First look inside new St Andrews cocktail bar The Physician
Post Thumbnail
Restaurant review: 18 at The Rusacks in St Andrews hits a hole in one
Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner and features writer Poppy Watson test out Pizza Revolution, supposedly 'Dundee's sexiest pizza'.
Is Broughty Ferry favourite Pizza Revolution really 'Dundee's sexiest pizza'?
2
Gregor Vimpany, the head distiller at alcohol-free Feragaia's Distillery in Glenrothes, Fife.
From Fife to Texas: Alcohol-free spirit Feragaia is changing the drinking game
The romantic Dundee restaurant, Malmaison Bar & Grill offers a range of dishes, such as the fillet steak.
11 romantic Dundee restaurants you'll love this Valentines Day
The delicious food and drink options available at Bibi's Cafe, one of the dog friendly restaurants in St Andrews. Image: Bibi's Cafe.
5 of the best dog-friendly cafes and restaurants in St Andrews
The finalists for The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 have been announced.
Revealed: The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 finalists
Post Thumbnail
Help us crown The Courier Food and Drink Award's Rising Star of 2024! Voting…

Conversation