Crown seeks £40k from cocaine-peddling Dundee events manager

A Dundee events manager caught taking part in a drug operation has been told to hand back more than £40,000 profit she allegedly made peddling cocaine.

Desiree Doogan was a manager at one of Scotland’s leading tourist attractions while she hid a secret second job supplying the Class A drug.

The Crown has lodged a proceeds of crime action against Doogan to try to claw back £40,750 profit it claims she made from her involvement in a county lines drug operation.

A court previously heard how Doogan was found with more than £20,000 cash and a large haul of cocaine in her flat in Dundee.

Debt demands led to dealing

Doogan, 28, turned to dealing after facing a series of debt demands.

She had been working as events operations manager at Discovery Point when she got hooked into the cross-country drug dealing operation.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told officers suspected Doogan’s flat was being used in a “cuckooing” operation, with dealers taking over the property to use as a base.

Doogan – once a promising netball player – became increasingly prolific in selling the drug over the more than four years she was involved.

She was caught when police arrived to investigate the cuckooing claims at her Hazel Drive flat, prosecutor Charmaine Gilmartin told the court.

Doogan was in Edinburgh at the time but a man called Mr Mohammed let police into the flat.

She later told officers he was a friend and she was happy to have him living there.

£21,720 in cash was found in the flat, as well as cocaine with a potential street value of £21,500 and a tick list of customers.

A number of “debt letters” to Doogan were also found and cocaine and further tick lists were discovered in her car.

It emerged she was in debt and sub-let her flat in June 2022 on the promise of payment in cocaine.

The court was heard Mr Mohammed “would come and go and would only come up when he had a deal”.

Phone evidence proved crimes

Last week, Doogan shook and cried in the dock as she admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine between January 1 2018 and August 14 2022.

Ms Gilmartin said: “Ms Doogan’s phone was examined.

“Messages were found dating from 1 January 2018 which implicate her in the supply of cocaine.

“It is clear from the messages that Ms Doogan’s involvement in the street level supply of cocaine increased in intensity in 2022.

“It is clear she was heavily involved in street level dealing from June 2022 onwards.

“Messages recovered from the telephone also referred to one sender as ‘Mo’s guy’ and there are references to drugs being delayed by the ‘London boy’.”

Doogan was placed under under social work supervision for 12 months and ordered to carry out 210 hours unpaid work in the community.

The proceeds of crime demand will be settled in court if a deal is not agreed.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.