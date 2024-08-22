Experts make invisible hearing aids more affordable for patients

House of Hearing offers up to 30% off its range of invisible hearing aids in the UK for a limited time.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

There are more than five million people across the UK who would benefit from hearing aids but don’t currently use them. That’s according to the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID).

This highlights the need for increased awareness on modern hearing solutions.

Behind increasing demand for invisible hearing aids in UK

Invisible hearing aids represent the latest in hearing technology, transforming the way people experience sound.

They’re discreet and comfortable to wear, offering a custom fit tailored to each patient’s specific needs. They’re a powerful solution for people who are trying hearing aids for the first time.

Kyle Hutchison RHAD MSHAA, audiologist with House of Hearing in St Andrews, said: “At House of Hearing, we’re passionate about ensuring our patients can experience a world of enhanced sound with confidence.

“With our range of invisible hearing aids, we can offer our patients a solution that enhances their hearing without compromising on style or comfort.”

House of Hearing’s comprehensive services

With more than 50 years of experience, House of Hearing has expanded to operate seven clinics. Each one is dedicated to providing professional hearing care.

In St Andrews and Perth, House of Hearing offers free comprehensive hearing health assessments five days a week.

Aside from providing top-tier hearing aids, it offers expert earwax removal led by ENT Nurse-trained clinicians. Using hospital-grade microscopes, they ensure safe and effective relief from blocked ears.

Kyle said: “Every year we help thousands of people hear better.

“We offer free hearing health assessments, the latest hearing technology tailored to each individual’s unique hearing and, with our first-rate aftercare service, we can offer free adjustments, repairs and advice long after your hearing aid fitting, bringing you lasting peace of mind.”

House of Hearing’s team of experts

Clients can be sure they’re receiving the highest quality of care at House of Hearing.

Founded in 1969 in Edinburgh, the company is a leader in audiological services across Scotland and northern England.

With a rich history and a forward-thinking approach, it is a trusted authority in the field. It sets the standard for excellence as a pioneer in hearing and ear care.

Its team of audiologists is composed of members of the British Society of Hearing Aid Audiologists (BSHAA) and registered with the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC).

Don’t miss House of Hearing’s incredible offer

Experience firsthand the expertise and dedication that have made House of Hearing a leading name in audiology.

Take advantage of the company’s discount on invisible hearing aids and experience the difference today.

Kyle said: “With our current offer of up to 30% off, there’s never been a better time to invest in improving your hearing health.”

To learn more about the limited time offer and explore a comprehensive range of services, visit one of House of Hearing’s seven clinics across Scotland and northern England.

You can also book an appointment here.