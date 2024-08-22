Experts make invisible hearing aids more affordable for patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Experts make invisible hearing aids more affordable for patients

House of Hearing’s offer is a great opportunity for those trying hearing aids for the first time.

In partnership with House of Hearing
woman consults with expert on invisible hearing aids in the UK
With House of Hearing's experts, clients can be sure they’re receiving the highest quality of care.

House of Hearing offers up to 30% off its range of invisible hearing aids in the UK for a limited time.

There are more than five million people across the UK who would benefit from hearing aids but don’t currently use them. That’s according to the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID).

This highlights the need for increased awareness on modern hearing solutions.

Behind increasing demand for invisible hearing aids in UK

Invisible hearing aids represent the latest in hearing technology, transforming the way people experience sound.

photo of audiologist Kyle Hutchison
Audiologist Kyle Hutchison is part of House of Hearing’s team of experts in St Andrews.

They’re discreet and comfortable to wear, offering a custom fit tailored to each patient’s specific needs. They’re a powerful solution for people who are trying hearing aids for the first time.

Kyle Hutchison RHAD MSHAA, audiologist with House of Hearing in St Andrews, said: “At House of Hearing, we’re passionate about ensuring our patients can experience a world of enhanced sound with confidence.

“With our range of invisible hearing aids, we can offer our patients a solution that enhances their hearing without compromising on style or comfort.”

House of Hearing’s comprehensive services

With more than 50 years of experience, House of Hearing has expanded to operate seven clinics. Each one is dedicated to providing professional hearing care.

In St Andrews and Perth, House of Hearing offers free comprehensive hearing health assessments five days a week.

facade of House of Hearing clinic in St Andrews
House of Hearing’s clinic in St Andrews offers a full audiology service.

Aside from providing top-tier hearing aids, it offers expert earwax removal led by ENT Nurse-trained clinicians. Using hospital-grade microscopes, they ensure safe and effective relief from blocked ears.

Kyle said: “Every year we help thousands of people hear better.

“We offer free hearing health assessments, the latest hearing technology tailored to each individual’s unique hearing and, with our first-rate aftercare service, we can offer free adjustments, repairs and advice long after your hearing aid fitting, bringing you lasting peace of mind.”

House of Hearing’s team of experts

Clients can be sure they’re receiving the highest quality of care at House of Hearing.

Founded in 1969 in Edinburgh, the company is a leader in audiological services across Scotland and northern England.

With a rich history and a forward-thinking approach, it is a trusted authority in the field. It sets the standard for excellence as a pioneer in hearing and ear care.

Its team of audiologists is composed of members of the British Society of Hearing Aid Audiologists (BSHAA) and registered with the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC).

Don’t miss House of Hearing’s incredible offer

Experience firsthand the expertise and dedication that have made House of Hearing a leading name in audiology.

Take advantage of the company’s discount on invisible hearing aids and experience the difference today.

Kyle said: “With our current offer of up to 30% off, there’s never been a better time to invest in improving your hearing health.”

To learn more about the limited time offer and explore a comprehensive range of services, visit one of House of Hearing’s seven clinics across Scotland and northern England.

You can also book an appointment here.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Fife veteran Garry Cowan lost his sight in 2015 after having chickenpox.
'Nothing is impossible': Fife veteran Garry lost his sight to chickenpox but became a…
The sporty Forster family from Fife at their Peacefit gym. Mum Emma and dad Ross with their four children Jess, Molly, Emma, Belle and Mac.
How Fife fitness coach Emma takes the heavy lifting out of getting her 4…
With House of Hearing's experts, clients can be sure they’re receiving the highest quality of care.
I spent three days meditating with sheep in Stirlingshire - this is what it…
Stirling teacher Gilly McLaren has a new lease of life after ovarian cancer battle.
Stirling teacher's new lease of life after ovarian cancer took away her fertility at…
Fife dad Ian Steedman was diagnosed with MS. He is supported by his wife Diane who is also his carer.
Son’s ‘surprising’ gesture showed how MS isn’t getting the better of this loving Fife…
Calum Harvie and wife Louise Harvie with a 'plot 22' sign made by one of Louise's Bell Baxter High School pupils for their allotment at Elmwood College Allotments in Cupar.
Digging into the 'good life' of Fife and Dundee allotment holders
Kayleigh Olsen, from Perthshire, has been chosen to compete in the Commonwealth Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships in South Africa.
Perthshire ambulance technician's journey to the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships
With House of Hearing's experts, clients can be sure they’re receiving the highest quality of care.
'We sleep in separate rooms - it just suits us': Dundee couple Maddie and…
Angus mum Kirstin is pleased her son Arlo, who has cystic fibrosis, now has access to new prescribed drugs which can prolong his life.
Angus mum says 'life-changing' cystic fibrosis drug deal could prolong her son's life
Dundee Special Olympian Taylor MacKenzie
Taylor Mackenzie: Dundee swimmer's journey to gold medal success started at old Olympia

Conversation