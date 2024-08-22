Ryan Gauld ‘being considered’ for stunning Scotland call-up as former Dundee United ace thrives in MLS

Former Dundee United starlet Ryan Gauld is reportedly being considered for a stunning Scotland call-up.

Boss Steve Clarke is currently crafting his group for the upcoming Nations League showdowns against Poland (September 5) and Portugal (September 8), and the Scottish Sun claims Gauld is on the radar.

Gauld, 28, has been a smash hit in Major League Soccer since joining Vancouver Whitecaps in 2021. He has notched 36 goals and 39 assists in 122 appearances and is club captain of the Canadian outfit.

Despite that dazzling form, and a superb prior stint with Farense in the Portuguese top-flight, he has been consistently overlooked by the national team.

Gauld remains uncapped.

Nevertheless, his desire to represent Scotland at senior level has never waned – despite the fact he could one day turn out for Canada should he seek to pursue citizenship – and that dream could come true next month.

A unique journey

Gauld scored nine goals in 50 appearances after emerging through the ranks at Dundee United, earning a life-changing £3 million move to Sporting Lisbon as a fresh-faced 18-year-old.

After spells with Vitoria de Setubal, Aves, Farense and Hibernian, he has become a talisman for Vancouver.