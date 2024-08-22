Ryan Gauld ‘being considered’ for stunning Scotland call-up as former Dundee United ace thrives in MLS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Gauld ‘being considered’ for stunning Scotland call-up as former Dundee United ace thrives in MLS

The ex-Tannadice youngster has never given up on his dream of representing his country.

By Alan Temple
Ryan Gauld is the captain of Vancouver Whitecaps
Ryan Gauld is the captain of Vancouver Whitecaps. Image: Shutterstock

Former Dundee United starlet Ryan Gauld is reportedly being considered for a stunning Scotland call-up.

Boss Steve Clarke is currently crafting his group for the upcoming Nations League showdowns against Poland (September 5) and Portugal (September 8), and the Scottish Sun claims Gauld is on the radar.

Gauld, 28, has been a smash hit in Major League Soccer since joining Vancouver Whitecaps in 2021. He has notched 36 goals and 39 assists in 122 appearances and is club captain of the Canadian outfit.

Ryan Gauld finds the net for Vancouver Whitecaps at Yankees Stadium, New York
Ryan Gauld finds the net for Vancouver Whitecaps at Yankees Stadium, New York. Image: Shutterstock.

Despite that dazzling form, and a superb prior stint with Farense in the Portuguese top-flight, he has been consistently overlooked by the national team.

Gauld remains uncapped.

Nevertheless, his desire to represent Scotland at senior level has never waned – despite the fact he could one day turn out for Canada should he seek to pursue citizenship – and that dream could come true next month.

A unique journey

Gauld scored nine goals in 50 appearances after emerging through the ranks at Dundee United, earning a life-changing £3 million move to Sporting Lisbon as a fresh-faced 18-year-old.

After spells with Vitoria de Setubal, Aves, Farense and Hibernian, he has become a talisman for Vancouver.

