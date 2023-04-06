Ryan Gauld hints at Canada allegiance switch as former Dundee United favourite cites David Wotherspoon happiness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ryan Gauld hints at Canada allegiance switch as former Dundee United favourite cites David Wotherspoon happiness

Wotherspoon and Rangers' Scott Arfield both starred for Canada after representing Scotland at youth level

By Alan Temple
Gauld is swiftly becoming a talisman in Vancouver. Image: Shutterstock
Gauld is swiftly becoming a talisman in Vancouver. Image: Shutterstock

Ryan Gauld has cited the example of St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon after admitting he would consider a switch of international allegiance to Canada.

The former Dundee United favourite joined Vancouver Whitecaps in 2021 and would be eligible to represent from the start of 2026 if he remains a resident — mere months before the country is due to co-host the World Cup with the U.S. and Canada.

Gauld, 27, was capped 11 times by Scotland at under-21 level but has never been afforded a senior bow, mirroring the paths of Wotherspoon and Rangers ace Scott Arfield — albeit they do have familial links to Canada.

And with Gauld’s chances of playing for the country of his birth now looking slim, and his reputation soaring across the pond — he is now the Whitecaps’ captain and talisman — it raises a tantalising prospect.

Gauld in action earlier this term. Image: Shutterstock

“I think that’s a conversation to be had when the time comes, but I don’t see why not if the opportunity did arise,” Gauld told OneSoccer.

“Guys like (David) Wotherspoon and (Scott) Arfield grasped that chance and I’m sure they’re delighted with the decision that they made.

“I think it’s still a couple of years away, though, so there’s not too much point looking too far forward, just yet.”

“Grow as a player”

Gauld notched nine goals in 50 appearances after emerging through the ranks at Tannadice, earning a life-changing move to Sporting Lisbon in 2014 — and becoming one of Scottish football’s most hyped young talents.

After spells with Vitoria de Setubal, Aves, Farense and Hibernian, he has found form and contentment in Vancouver.

Gauld during his formative years at United. Image: SNS

“Looking back, it wasn’t the most enjoyable playing with that pressure, but it’s made me grow as a player and as a person,” Gauld admitted.

“So when I reflect on it, I feel like it’s benefitted me in the long run, especially more personally than on the pitch.

“I try to play my best, and I’m just trying to enjoy it as much as I can when I’m playing. I believe that’s when you see the best from people, when they’re in a good place in their lives and happy with the football that they’re playing, they’re going to perform best.”

