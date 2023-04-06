Ryan Gauld hints at Canada allegiance switch as former Dundee United favourite cites David Wotherspoon happiness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Gauld has cited the example of St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon after admitting he would consider a switch of international allegiance to Canada.

The former Dundee United favourite joined Vancouver Whitecaps in 2021 and would be eligible to represent from the start of 2026 if he remains a resident — mere months before the country is due to co-host the World Cup with the U.S. and Canada.

Gauld, 27, was capped 11 times by Scotland at under-21 level but has never been afforded a senior bow, mirroring the paths of Wotherspoon and Rangers ace Scott Arfield — albeit they do have familial links to Canada.

And with Gauld’s chances of playing for the country of his birth now looking slim, and his reputation soaring across the pond — he is now the Whitecaps’ captain and talisman — it raises a tantalising prospect.

“I think that’s a conversation to be had when the time comes, but I don’t see why not if the opportunity did arise,” Gauld told OneSoccer.

“Guys like (David) Wotherspoon and (Scott) Arfield grasped that chance and I’m sure they’re delighted with the decision that they made.

“I think it’s still a couple of years away, though, so there’s not too much point looking too far forward, just yet.”

“Grow as a player”

Gauld notched nine goals in 50 appearances after emerging through the ranks at Tannadice, earning a life-changing move to Sporting Lisbon in 2014 — and becoming one of Scottish football’s most hyped young talents.

After spells with Vitoria de Setubal, Aves, Farense and Hibernian, he has found form and contentment in Vancouver.

“Looking back, it wasn’t the most enjoyable playing with that pressure, but it’s made me grow as a player and as a person,” Gauld admitted.

“So when I reflect on it, I feel like it’s benefitted me in the long run, especially more personally than on the pitch.

“I try to play my best, and I’m just trying to enjoy it as much as I can when I’m playing. I believe that’s when you see the best from people, when they’re in a good place in their lives and happy with the football that they’re playing, they’re going to perform best.”