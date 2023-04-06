4 new Excel functions to boost your CV (from a data expert)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business & Environment Business

4 new Excel functions to boost your CV (from a data expert)

Impress your boss, clients and colleagues with your skills.

In partnership with Hutcheon Mearns
Woman using new Excel functions to look at spreadsheets at work.

Be honest – does your CV state Microsoft Excel as a skill? And be really honest – do you actually feel confident with it? The truth is, yes, you can use the software at a surface level. But if you have the know-how, there are also long-standing and new Excel functions that make it an incredibly powerful tool.

Since its launch in 1985, Excel has become somewhat of a staple for many workers. The latest estimates suggest that over one billion people worldwide use it, as well as the majority of businesses.

During that time, it has undergone constant development – particularly in the last few years. Now, Microsoft 365 subscribers automatically receive updates and improvements.

But still, you need to have the confidence and knowledge to use new features effectively.

Happily, there are experts out there who have Excel mastered – including Ally Mitchell, who leads the Elevate service line at finance recruitment and advisory firm Hutcheon Mearns.

A data expert’s pick of the new Excel functions

Ally has identified four additions to Excel he thinks you should incorporate into your skillset. These will enhance your proficiency as an Excel user, helping you and your CV to stand out to your current or prospective employers.

And, of course, it will be quite satisfying to show off your new skills to colleagues in the office!

Here are four new Excel functions to master:

1 How to use the XLOOKUP Function

Example of XLOOKUP function.
Example of XLOOKUP function.

The XLOOKUP function is a powerful new lookup function that allows you to search for a value in a table or range and return a corresponding value from the same row or column. This function replaces several other lookup functions, such as VLOOKUP and HLOOKUP, and is more versatile and efficient.

To use XLOOKUP, you need to specify:

  • the lookup value (what you’re searching for)
  • the array or range where you want to search
  • the column or row where the corresponding value should be returned from.

You can also specify additional parameters such as whether to return an exact match or an approximate match, and what to return if no match is found.

Gone are the days of counting how many columns are between your lookup values and return values! Here’s an example:

=XLOOKUP(B4,G4:G15,H4:H15,”Not Found”)

This formula searches for the value entered in cell B4 within the range G4:G15 and returns the corresponding value from the range H4:H15. If the value doesn’t exist, it will return “Not Found”.

2 How to use the LET Function

Example of Excel LET function
Example of Excel LET function in use.

The LET function allows users to declare and define variables within a formula. This means that instead of repeating the same calculations within a formula, you can use the LET function to assign a name to a value, and then use that name throughout the formula. This can simplify complex formulas and make them easier to read and understand.

To use the LET function:

  • Start by typing “LET(” into a cell.
  • Then, define your variables by naming them and assigning values, separated by commas.
  • Finally, enter the rest of your formula and close the function with a closing parenthesis.

Here’s a simple example:

=LET(a,10,b,20,a+b)

This formula assigns the value 10 to the variable “a” and the value 20 to the variable “b”, and then adds them together.

3 What are Dynamic Arrays?

Example of new Excel feature dynamic arrays.
Example of new Excel feature, dynamic arrays.

When it comes to new Excel functions, we can’t forget about dynamic arrays. This is a new feature that allows formulas to automatically spill into neighbouring cells. This means that instead of manually copying and pasting formulas, you can write a formula once and let Excel do the rest.

Dynamic arrays are particularly useful for functions that return multiple values, such as the new functions FILTER, SORT, and UNIQUE.

  • FILTER allows you to extract and output a limited subset of data from a table or range based on specific criteria.
  • SORT is a function that allows you to sort data in ascending or descending order based on one or more columns.
  • UNIQUE is a function that allows you to extract a list of unique values from a range or table, removing any duplicates.

These functions can be used individually or in combination to save you time in manipulating and analysing data.

4 What does Excel Power Query let you do?

Example of Power Query in Excel.
In this Power Query example, data on Formula One race winners is being extracted direct from Wikipedia, and filtered to only show British drivers.

Power Query is a data transformation that allows you to extract, transform and load (‘ETL’) data from various sources prior to use within your workbook. Example sources may be data direct from a website, other workbooks or even a live system such as your accounting software.

Power Query uses a user-friendly interface to perform tasks such as filtering, sorting, merging and other data transformation, meaning the data you need for analysis is always in a clean and ready to use state.

The data transformation steps created can then be automatically reused every time the data needs to be refreshed – enabling users to work more efficiently and effectively, saving time and reducing the likelihood of errors.

Power Query is also a key component of Power BI, Microsoft’s business intelligence and data visualisation tool – meaning that if you learn these skills, they can be leveraged across both platforms.

Get expert help transforming your business finance with data

Using data and tools (including new Excel functions) can transform your business finances, helping you to keep your information in tip-top shape, make efficiencies through automation and analyse what’s happening effectively.

If you know you don’t have the skills or time to do this effectively, there are experts who can help take this off your hands.

Ally Mitchell leads Hutcheon Mearns’ Elevate service line, focusing on business intelligence, process improvement and automation. As a computing graduate who is now a practice-trained and industry qualified accountant, his unique skillset allows him and his team to transform ways of working. This results in more accurate and meaningful analysis of financial and/or operational data.

Find out how Hutcheon Mearns’ Elevate service could improve your business.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Business

General view of a Shell petrol station in Southwark, south London (Yui Mok/PA)
Energy giant Shell expects boost in gas production
Global recruiter Robert Walters has recorded a slowdown in income as economic uncertainty weighed on the hiring market (Alamy/PA)
‘Slower start’ for Robert Walters as economic uncertainty affects recruitment
The average UK house price increased by 0.8% month on month in March, according to Halifax (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Average UK house price increased by 0.8% in March, says Halifax
The Circle moved into the former Michelin factory's recreational club last year, but the building requires extensive repairs work. Image: Paul T Cowan.
The Circle: Jobs at risk as Dundee social enterprise quits premises
Footfall on UK high streets was down 18.7% on 2019 levels and 0.6% below last March (PA)
March delivers ‘sharp shock’ to retailers amid consumer cost-of-living woes
Most people affected by eating disorders believe the introduction of calories on menus has had a detrimental effect, a survey suggests (McDonald’s/PA)
Calories on menus damaging for people with eating disorders, charity warns
(AP)
Cash App founder Bob Lee dies in San Francisco stabbing attack
The British Steel Ltd steelworks in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire (PA)
British Steel to offer other jobs to 250 staff hit by coke ovens closure
New Henderson Loggie partners Jacqueline Watson and Fiona Doctor with managing partner David Smith. Image: Henderson Loggie.
Dundee accountants Henderson Loggie appoints new partners
Scotch Whisky Investments (SWI) has purchased more than seven hectares of land in Glenrothes. Image: Supplied.
New whisky distillery toasts 7.7 hectare Fife land deal

Most Read

1
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
2
Traffic on Seagate which will be in the Low Emission Zone. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee low emission zones – how to check if your car is affected
3
Owner Scott Clark outside Clark's on Lindsay Street in Dundee.
Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure
4
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Friends of Archie Sinclair shaved heads in support as he battles cancer Picture shows; Markinch Primary friends who shaved heads for Archie Sinclair. Markinch Primary School. Supplied by Joanne Sinclair Date; 30/03/2023
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
5
Police cordoned off Fairbairn Street in Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Man, 37, taken to hospital after Dundee stabbing
6
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Car hits wall at Barry Road, Carnoustie Picture shows; Car hits wall. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 05/04/2023
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street
7
Tom Cleghorn, whose family has run the Westport Shop in Cupar for seven decades, says the time is right to retire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership
8
Courier News - Angus - Graham Brown story - CR0038226 - With the Queen's funeral now being a Bank Holiday, we're hoping to get pictures of deserted city centres and streets that are usually busy. Picture Shows; Murraygate, Dundee, 19th September 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Man seen brandishing weapon during fight in Dundee city centre
9
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
10
Jimmy Fyffe's horse, Hill Sixteen (left) in action at Aintree in 2021. Image: The Jockey Club Grossick Photography.
Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse…

More from The Courier

John Sim spoke about other areas where the club can improve. Images: SNS.
Raith Rovers owner John Sim 'fairly confident' new investors will be involved 'come the…
Gauld is swiftly becoming a talisman in Vancouver. Image: Shutterstock
Ryan Gauld hints at Canada allegiance switch as former Dundee United favourite cites David…
Reece Rodger has been missing since March 18. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Disappearance of Fife dad Reece Rodger to feature on Channel 5 show
Celebrated concert pianist Joanna MacGregor.
Top pianist for Fife Easter concert
Dundee youth product Lyall Cameron is shining in dark blue. Images: SNS/Shutterstock.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Goals, a 'head screwed on' and what's next for the…
John Forbes averaged one crime every 40 hours throughout the eight-week period.
Dundee crack addict stole nurse's car from Ninewells in 60-day crime spree
Poppy O'Toole has joined the celebrity line-up for Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Marcus Flucker, Youth MSYP for Angus South.
Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis
Thompson leaves Stirling Sheriff Court.
'Creepy' Kinross-shire support worker assaulted vulnerable teenager and woman
Kenny Rogers 2009 date in Dundee would go down as one of the best in Caird Hall history. Image: DC Thomson.
Kenny Rogers: The Gambler had fans in raptures at special Dundee show

Editor's Picks