Raith Rovers owner John Sim ‘fairly confident’ new investors will be involved ‘come the close season’

John Sim is hopeful there will be fresh investment at Raith Rovers as the season draws to a close.

The owner of the Kirkcaldy club said that while there isn’t a “rush of local investors who have got the time and patience and willingness to do it on their own” there does appear to be at least one interested party.

Sim said that an investor pack was made available to anyone who expressed an interest and “half a dozen groups” received one.

“We have received one investor pack … to suggest that they at least have an interest in finding out more,” he told Raith TV.

“I’m fairly confident that, come the close season, we will have new people involved.

“The people that we’re looking to bring in are bringing expertise more than money – and that’s what we need.”

Other areas to improve

The Rovers owner also revealed that steps were being taken to improve in other areas.

One of these is the club’s offerings in hospitality and the like.

Sim said another area that Raith have to get to grips with is the “increasing complexity around players’ contracts”.

“We have not got the players’ contracts right over the last few years,” he said.

“We’ve been pandering to agents, we have been signing one-sided contracts.

“And we need to improve our commercial offering because it’s becoming more competitive, it’s becoming more digital.

“There are a lot of people who’ve got significant discretionary funds to invest in a day out at the football.

“But they’re going to Newcastle, or further to Manchester or to London – or to Dundee United or, dare I say it, Rangers or Celtic.

“We’ve been talking to a number of people coming in. We’re confident we can get someone who has had extensive Premier League experience to join us.

“We hope to be able to announce that at the beginning of next month.”