VIDEO: Moment iconic Tullis Russell chimneys in Glenrothes demolished

This was the moment the iconic chimneys at the former Tullis Russell paper mill in Glenrothes were demolished.

The two structures were blown up on Thursday morning.

Some locals reported hearing a large bang and their houses shaking as the explosives took effect.

The structures were a prominent part of the town’s skyline and a feature of the paper mill, which shut in April 2015.

The demolition was watched by residents and former employees of the mill, which operated for more than 200 years.

Work started in 2021 on a new development on the site, which includes housing and retail and business units.

