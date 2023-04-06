Fife VIDEO: Moment iconic Tullis Russell chimneys in Glenrothes demolished The structures were blown up on Thursday morning. By Emma Duncan April 6 2023, 10.20am Share VIDEO: Moment iconic Tullis Russell chimneys in Glenrothes demolished Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4282504/tullis-russell-chimneys-demolished/ Copy Link 0 comments [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up This was the moment the iconic chimneys at the former Tullis Russell paper mill in Glenrothes were demolished. The two structures were blown up on Thursday morning. Some locals reported hearing a large bang and their houses shaking as the explosives took effect. The structures were a prominent part of the town’s skyline and a feature of the paper mill, which shut in April 2015. The demolition was watched by residents and former employees of the mill, which operated for more than 200 years. Work started in 2021 on a new development on the site, which includes housing and retail and business units. More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife Disappearance of Fife dad Reece Rodger to feature on Channel 5 show Dundee crack addict stole nurse's car from Ninewells in 60-day crime spree Fife football great Jim Baxter was the hammer of the English in 1963 11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is… 2 Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout Luminous green burn in Kirkcaldy no risk to the public, says Sepa COURIER OPINION: Dog walkers must heed warnings after Fife lambs mauled to death Fife thief used victim's iPad to steal thousands from bank account St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town - how much does a… 9 Man taken to hospital following incident on A92 near Cowdenbeath Most Read 1 Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout 2 Dundee low emission zones – how to check if your car is affected 14 3 Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure 5 4 11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is… 2 5 Man, 37, taken to hospital after Dundee stabbing 6 Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street 7 Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership 8 Man seen brandishing weapon during fight in Dundee city centre 9 Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react 10 Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse… More from The Courier Brechin City boss Andy Kirk 'baffled' by Jamie Bain sending off and accuses ref… COURIER OPINION: Peter Murrell arrest dashes SNP hopes for new dawn Raith Rovers owner John Sim 'fairly confident' new investors will be involved 'come the… Ryan Gauld hints at Canada allegiance switch as former Dundee United favourite cites David… Top pianist for Fife Easter concert Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Goals, a 'head screwed on' and what's next for the… Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian… Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis 'Creepy' Kinross-shire support worker assaulted vulnerable teenager and woman Kenny Rogers: The Gambler had fans in raptures at special Dundee show Editor's Picks The Circle: Jobs at risk as Dundee social enterprise quits premises Increase in lockdown puppies leading to spate of sheep attacks, warns Perthshire farmer-turned-MSP Angus farmer’s emotionally-charged 1,400 mile Ukraine drive in Pick-ups for Peace convoy Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis Kenny Rogers: The Gambler had fans in raptures at special Dundee show Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure ANDREW LIDDLE: Why Sturgeon and Murrell’s downfall is a problem for Humza Yousaf 11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is treated for cancer for third time IN PICTURES: Black Watch Cadets home on the range at Barry Buddon Luminous green burn in Kirkcaldy no risk to the public, says Sepa Most Commented 1 ANDREW LIDDLE: Why Sturgeon and Murrell's downfall is a problem for Humza Yousaf 2 'Heads should roll' in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor 3 Teens set fires and smash boat shed at Broughty Ferry waterfront 4 Dundee low emission zones - how to check if your car is affected 5 Who is Humza Yousaf’s wife and Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla? 6 St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town - how much does a home cost? 7 'Who would pay for repairs?' — Fears over Dundee Olympia repeat after £100m school tender agreed 8 KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf's SNP doesn't need the Greens in government 9 Dundee open-top bus breaks down on first day of tour 10 Xplore Dundee admits staff pay talks ongoing despite fares rise