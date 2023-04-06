COURIER OPINION: Peter Murrell arrest dashes SNP hopes for new dawn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Peter Murrell arrest dashes SNP hopes for new dawn

The police investigation into former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell makes new First Minister Humza Yousaf's job all the more daunting.

Peter Murrell holding his right hand in the air.
Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell. Image: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire.
By The Courier

A week ago Humza Yousaf climbed to his zenith as he was sworn in as Scotland’s new first minister.

It was a historic moment loaded with personal and political significance.

And it was one that was supposed to signal the end of the dominance in Scottish public life of Nicola Sturgeon and her husband, recently departed SNP chief executive Peter Murrell.

Yesterday that illusion was shattered by an unprecedented police operation in a smart Glasgow suburb.

Police Scotland erect a tent and screening outside the Glasgow home of former SNP chief Peter Murrell and former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
Police at the home of former SNP chief Peter Murrell and former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Police officers walking past photographers and cameramen into SNP HQ in Edinburgh
Officers and media at the SNP’s Edinburgh HQ following the arrest of Peter Murrell. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

The arrest of Ms Sturgeon’s husband of 13 years in connection with a probe into the funding and finances of the SNP would always have sent shockwaves barrelling through the Scottish establishment.

But the sheer scale and visibility of the police operation at the former first minister’s home address and, separately, at SNP headquarters in Edinburgh was such it immediately became the only story in town.

While it sent tongues wagging across political and public life, yesterday’s events do not mean a crime has been committed or indeed that Mr Murrell has any responsibility if illegality has occurred.

Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell.
Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell were regarded as the SNP’s power couple. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Mr Murrell is an innocent man until and unless it is proven otherwise. And it is vital that due process is followed until such times as this situation is resolved.

However, there is an immediate and quantifiable impact of Mr Murrell’s arrest. And it is to cast a shadow over the new first minister’s first days in office.

Murrell arrest a challenge for SNP’s new leader

For many, Mr Yousaf’s administration was already on the back foot after a bruising leadership contest and Kate Forbes’ subsequent departure from Cabinet.

As a result, the need to right the heavily listing SNP ship was high on the first minister’s agenda.

Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes react to the announcement that he has won the SNP leadership race.
Humza Yousaf with losing SNP leadership contenders Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

But any hope Mr Yousaf had of putting the focus firmly on policy after some of the most turbulent weeks in the SNP’s history is now completely gone.

Mr Yousaf’s task was always a daunting one.

Regardless of developments with Mr Murrell, the job he is now facing is one at which even Hercules might balk.

As starts to a new political epoch go, it is inauspicious at best.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented