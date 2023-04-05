Nicola Sturgeon denies ‘prior knowledge’ as husband Peter Murrell arrested in connection with probe into SNP finances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon denies ‘prior knowledge’ as husband Peter Murrell arrested in connection with probe into SNP finances

The former chief executive of the political party was taken into police custody as officers searched their home and SNP headquarters on Wednesday.

By Andy Philip and Justin Bowie
Police outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house. Image: PA
Police outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house. Image: PA

Nicola Sturgeon said she had no prior knowledge police were about to arrest her husband Peter Murrell and search their home in connection with a probe into SNP finances.

Mr Murrell, who was the party’s chief executive until last month, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning then released without charge after 11 hours.

Police have been investigating the spending of about £600,000 which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

Officers were seen scouring the property in Lanarkshire. A tent was erected in front of their property as officers stood guard.

Police prepare to search home of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock.

The SNP’s Edinburgh headquarters next to the Scottish Parliament was also searched by police.

The major development comes just weeks after Ms Sturgeon quit as first minister, followed by her husband after a damaging row about the reporting of official SNP membership numbers.

It’s understood Ms Sturgeon was at home when police arrived around 7.30am.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on a live police investigation.

“Nicola Sturgeon had no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions. Ms Sturgeon will fully cooperate with Police Scotland if required however at this time no such request has been made.”

Released pending further investigation

Police Scotland later released an update on the ongoing investigation

“A 58-year-old man who was arrested as a suspect earlier today, Wednesday, 5 April 2023, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party, has been released without charge pending further investigation,” a statement confirmed.

Mr Murrell was questioned by detectives after he was arrested at 7.45am. He was released from custody at 6.57pm, police said.

A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Newly elected First Minister Humza Yousaf is only one week into the job.

Police vans near the headquarters of the SNP in Edinburgh. Image: Dan Barker/PA Wire

On Wednesday morning, he had to field yet more questions about the party he now leads.

“I won’t comment on a live police investigation,” he said.

“Of course, as party leader, I will know the financial state and health of the party.

“As I’ve already made clear, one of the first things I did was talking to our party lawyers around about the current live police investigation.

“I’ve never been an office bearer in the party, I’ve not had a role in the party finances.”

Humza Yousaf is a close ally of Nicola Sturgeon. Image: DC Thomson.

‘Review of transparency’

He added: “There’s an opportunity with new leadership to make sure we’re being transparent.”

He said the party’s national executive committee had agreed to a review of governance and transparency.

Police were outside the Sturgeon-Murrell house on Wednesday. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Asked if the arrest would hurt the SNP in the polls or at a potential by-election, he said: “It certainly doesn’t do us any good.

“People will have questions, there will be some concerns. Our party membership will have concerns too.

“What I can commit to as party leader is that we want to be absolutely transparent.”

Peter Murrell stepped down

Mr Murrell, who married Ms Sturgeon in 2010, had been credited with overseeing a rapid rise in fortunes for the party.

Officers from Police Scotland outside SNP HQ. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Their power over the party raised questions when she took over from Alex Salmond after the 2014 independence referendum

At the time, they insisted there was a strict division of power within the party’s governance.

Nicola Sturgeon and husband Peter Murrell. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock.

Mr Murrell stepped down as the party’s chief executive in March following a row over the reporting of party’s membership numbers.

His resignation was announced during the SNP’s leadership contest.

SNP agree ‘review of governance’

An SNP spokesperson said: “Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.

“At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency – that will be taken forward in the coming weeks.”

The party’s opponents said there are serious questions to answer.

Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon before their relationship collapsed.

Alex Salmond is ‘sad’

Former first minister Alex Salmond, whose relationship with Ms Sturgeon sensationally broke down, said the news was very sad.

“It’s a very live investigation, so I couldn’t really comment on the specifics,” said Mr Salmond, who was walking into the BBC’s Edinburgh office just 25 metres away from the headquarters of the SNP.

“I led the SNP for a long time, so I’m very sad about what’s happening to it and, indeed, what it’s become.”

“Both the former First Minister and the current First Minister must fully co-operate with the police over this ongoing investigation.  This is clearly a serious case and it is vital that Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf explain what they knew, and when they knew it.

‘Secrecy’

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the SNP has been shrouded in secrecy.

“This is clearly a serious case and it is vital that Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf explain what they knew, and when they knew it,” he said.

“Transparency is key as the police continue their investigations into the SNP’s finances.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “There are big questions to be asked of both Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon and, in the fullness of time, I hope those questions are asked.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house. Image: PA
Police shut off busy Fife roundabout amid ongoing ‘incident’
2
Police outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house. Image: PA
Dundee low emission zones – how to check if your car is affected
3
Police outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house. Image: PA
Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure
4
Police outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house. Image: PA
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
5
Police outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house. Image: PA
Man, 37, taken to hospital after Dundee stabbing
6
Police outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house. Image: PA
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street
7
Police outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house. Image: PA
Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership
8
Police outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house. Image: PA
Man seen brandishing weapon during fight in Dundee city centre
9
Police outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house. Image: PA
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
10
Police outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house. Image: PA
Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse…

More from The Courier

Police outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house. Image: PA
Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Goals, a 'head screwed on' and what's next for the…
Police outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house. Image: PA
Dundee crack addict stole nurse's car from Ninewells in 80-day crime spree
Police outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house. Image: PA
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Marcus Flucker, Youth MSYP for Angus South.
Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis
Police outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house. Image: PA
'Creepy' Kinross-shire support worker assaulted vulnerable teenager and woman
Police outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house. Image: PA
Kenny Rogers: The Gambler had fans in raptures at special Dundee show
Police outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house. Image: PA
Fife football great Jim Baxter was the hammer of the English in 1963
Police outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house. Image: PA
Increase in lockdown puppies leading to spate of sheep attacks, warns Perthshire farmer-turned-MSP
Police outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house. Image: PA
The Circle: Jobs at risk as Dundee social enterprise quits premises
Police outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house. Image: PA
Ferry woman fined after hitting woman in head with bar stool during festive brawl

Editor's Picks