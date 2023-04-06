Brechin City boss Andy Kirk ‘baffled’ by Jamie Bain sending off and accuses ref of ‘slowing game down’ as Angus side draw with Brora Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy Kirk has blasted referee Mike Roncone after Brechin had skipper Jamie Bain red carded in a draw with Brora Rangers.

City boss Kirk was furious as Bain was sent-off in Wednesday’s 0-0 draw at Glebe Park.

And he accused ref Roncone of continually ‘slowing the game down’ before failing to add on the required amount of additional time.

The draw moved Brechin to within four points of leaders Buckie Thistle with just four games left.

It could mean Jags go into the final day showdown between the teams on April 22nd ahead of Brechin in the Highland League championship race.

“I can’t remember the first booking for Jamie but my reaction at the time was it was never a yellow,” said Kirk.

“For the second one, the boy was one his way down three or four times before Jamie even got close to making a challenge.

“The referee was very poor. He kept slowing the game down.

“When he booked a player he took an eternity to write the name down in his book and would jog up to the pitch before blowing the whistle.

“Every time he booked a player it was at least 30 or 40 seconds.

“We only had three minutes at the end despite the subs, the bookings and red card.

“Some of the decisions were baffling, if I’m honest.”

Andy Kirk still positive Brechin can win title

Meanwhile, Kirk remains confident his side can get over the line in the title race.

Wins in their remaining games with Fraserburgh, Clachnacuddin, Keith and Buckie will secure the silverware.

Brechin are expecting to bring a large travelling support to Buckie in just over two weeks’ time.

And that game is likely to determine the destination of the championship.

Kirk, who has signed a new two-year deal, added: “We will stay positive, keep fighting and see where it takes us at the end of the season.”