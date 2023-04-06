Dunfermline property raided in global FBI dark web probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline property raided in global FBI dark web probe

Police targeted locations in 17 countries during an investigation into one of the biggest dark web marketplaces.

By Neil Henderson
The FBI is leading the probe into a dark web marketplace. Image: Shutterstock
The FBI is leading the probe into a dark web marketplace. Image: Shutterstock

A property in Dunfermline has been raided as part of a global FBI probe into the dark web.

Police also raided addresses in Glasgow, Carluke and Aberdeen during the operation targeting one of the biggest dark web marketplaces, where stolen credentials were sold to criminals worldwide.

Two men – a 31-year-old from Aberdeen and a 43-year-old from Glasgow – have been arrested.

Police say inquiries are ongoing.

200 searches across 17 countries

A total of 200 searches were carried out and 120 people arrested across 17 countries during the operation – led by the FBI and the Dutch national police.

It follows the takedown of Genesis Market.

Detective Inspector Andy Mclean, of Police Scotland’s cybercrime unit, said: “The action taken in this country underlines Police Scotland’s committed to tackling all forms of serious and organised crime and we know those involved are increasingly using the internet for their own gain.

“We will continue to work in partnership with law enforcement agencies in this country and abroad to target and disrupt this sort of activity.”

What was Genesis Market?

Police say Genesis Market was a criminal marketplace seeking to defraud victims.

It hosted about 80 million credentials and digital fingerprints stolen from more than two million people across the world.

Officers have encouraged online users to ensure their accounts and devices are protected against criminals, even if they have not been targeted.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim is being urged to contact Police Scotland on 101.

