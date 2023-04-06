Dunfermline property raided in global FBI dark web probe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A property in Dunfermline has been raided as part of a global FBI probe into the dark web.

Police also raided addresses in Glasgow, Carluke and Aberdeen during the operation targeting one of the biggest dark web marketplaces, where stolen credentials were sold to criminals worldwide.

Two men – a 31-year-old from Aberdeen and a 43-year-old from Glasgow – have been arrested.

Police say inquiries are ongoing.

200 searches across 17 countries

A total of 200 searches were carried out and 120 people arrested across 17 countries during the operation – led by the FBI and the Dutch national police.

It follows the takedown of Genesis Market.

Detective Inspector Andy Mclean, of Police Scotland’s cybercrime unit, said: “The action taken in this country underlines Police Scotland’s committed to tackling all forms of serious and organised crime and we know those involved are increasingly using the internet for their own gain.

“We will continue to work in partnership with law enforcement agencies in this country and abroad to target and disrupt this sort of activity.”

What was Genesis Market?

Police say Genesis Market was a criminal marketplace seeking to defraud victims.

It hosted about 80 million credentials and digital fingerprints stolen from more than two million people across the world.

Officers have encouraged online users to ensure their accounts and devices are protected against criminals, even if they have not been targeted.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim is being urged to contact Police Scotland on 101.