Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as ten-man Angus side held by Brora Rangers

Brechin City moved to within four points of Buckie Thistle – but have lost advantage in the Highland League title race.

The Glebe Park side had skipper Jamie Bain red carded as they were held to a draw by Brora Rangers.

The result edges City a point closer to leaders Buckie with one game in hand.

But it means they are now likely to travel to Victoria Park for the final day meeting with their championship rivals on April 22nd needing a win to lift silverware.

Brechin City v Brora Rangers: Key moments

🆕 Here is your Brechin City starting lineup for this evenings Highland League fixture against Brora Rangers at Glebe Park. Two changes from Saturday as Spark & Northcott come in for McHattie & Babi. 𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀 𝙊𝙉 𝙔𝙊𝙐 𝙍𝙀𝘿𝙎 🔴⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/22WDwitfWa — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) April 5, 2023

This was always going to be a really tough test for Brechin.

Brora have been regular title contenders in recent years, winning it in 2020 and 2021.

And it was a nervy opening for both sides with a full 30 minutes before there was any sight on goal.

It was the hosts who found their feet first, with Kieran Inglis testing Brora keeper Logan Ross from 15 yards.

Moments later, Ross blocked a close range effort from Anthony McDonald. That sent the sides in goalless at the break.

McGrath then had a great chance to break the deadlock on 57 minutes but his close-range volley went over.

Brora then posted a warning to Brechin with Nathan Cooney clearing a Gregor MacDonald effort off the line.

Brechin began to up the ante, winning a series of corners, with sub Botti Biabi proving a menace.

Fraser MacLeod had a close range effort blocked by Ross in 78 minutes after Biabi’s clever cross.

City skipper Bain was then sent off after picking up a second yellow for his foul on Tony Dingwall.

Brechin player ratings

Brechin City: Wilson 7, Bain 7, Thomson 6, Cooney 6, Spark 7, Northcott 6 (Biabi 6), Scott 7, Inglis 8, MacLeod 6, McGrath 6, McDonald 6. Subs: Easton, McHattie, Koutsimouka, Cruickshank, McArthur, Ferguson, Biabi.

Brechin star man

Kieran Inglis was a constant threat for the hosts with some clever set piece deliveries.

Manager under the microscope

Andy Kirk handed Brechin a huge pre-match boost with the news he has signed a two-year extension at Glebe Park.

Kirk has committed his future to the Angus side until the summer of 2025 after making a big impact in his 22 months in charge.

He also had a buoyant Brechin striker Grady McGrath to call on after the ex-Dundee kid broke a 63-year-old league scoring record last weekend.

Kirk made two changes from the weekend win over Turriff United with Euan Spark and Jordan Northcott in for Kevin McHattie and Botti Biabi.

Northcott offered a good outlet, early on, with Spark a rock in defence for City.

But it wasn’t quite clicking for the hosts and Northcott was replaced by Biabi, who offered more threat in attack.

Man in the middle

Mike Roncone had one big call to make in the game and it seemed very harsh on City as he sent Jamie Bain packing.