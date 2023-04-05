Kai Fotheringham contract talks revealed as Jim Goodwin heaps praise on Dundee United youngster

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kai Fotheringham has entered advanced talks with Dundee United regarding a new contract.

The gifted youngster has underlined his potential since returning from a loan spell with Stirling Albion in January.

Having notched a combined tally of 17 goals and assists with the Binos, Fotheringham has enjoyed impactful outings against the likes of St Johnstone, St Mirren and Livingston in recent weeks.

However, his current deal expires in the summer and boss Jim Goodwin — tacitly reflecting his own desire to stay at Tannadice beyond the end of this term — has made securing an extension for Fotheringham one of his priorities.

“From day one, coming in, I made getting the good, young players tied down a priority,” said Goodwin. “Kai certainly falls into that category. I’ve had good conversations with him and his representatives.

“We’ve tried to paint a picture, with regards to where I see him.

“He’s at a good club; a club with a history of giving young players a chance. And, as a manager, I have always been willing to give kids a chance if they are working hard in training.

“I think we are getting closer with Kai — there’s still a little way to go — but I’m confident we could be in a position to get some sort of agreement in the next week-to-10 days.”

Surprise impact

Fotheringham, 19, made his senior United debut in October 2020 and has gone on to rack up eight appearances.

He has spent periods on loan with Falkirk, Raith Rovers, Cove Rangers and, most recently, Stirling — with the latter spell looking increasingly likely to land him a League Two winner’s medal.

“Kai has really impressed me in training and he has certainly made an impact in games,” continued Goodwin.

“Saturday (2-0 defeat at Ibrox) was obviously a really difficult one to come in to — Rangers were dominating possession — but even so, he did a disciplined job for the team.

“He was excellent when he came on against Livingston for the second half. He gave the boys a lift and improved us, as a team. I have been pleasantly surprised by how good Kai has been and the potential that is there.

“We think he’s got a real chance, moving forward.”

Mathew Cudjoe impressing

With Glenn Middleton and Peter Pawlett both set to miss Sunday’s crunch showdown against Hibernian, Fotheringham could be in line to start against the capital club.

Mercurial Ghanaian Mathew Cudjoe, who has got on the end of decent opportunities in his last two cameos against St Mirren and Rangers, is another talent who is pushing for action.

Goodwin continued: “When you have players missing, it always opens the door to give others an opportunity. You only find out what these young lads are capable of by throwing them in and seeing if they sink or swim.

“(Mathew) Cudjoe has been very good in training and, technically, you can see the ability he has. From an attacking perspective, we have lacked a bit of cutting edge and creativity — and he certainly has those attributes.

“It’s just about finding the right time to give him an opportunity, but he has done well enough in the games he has been involved in.

“He’s another one we are excited about and he always brings something different to the game. Matthew excites the fans and you always want players like that in the group.”