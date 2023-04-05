Kai Fotheringham contract talks revealed as Jim Goodwin heaps praise on Dundee United youngster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kai Fotheringham contract talks revealed as Jim Goodwin heaps praise on Dundee United youngster

Fotheringham is on course to earn a new deal at Tannadice following a fine 2022/23 campaign to date

By Alan Temple
Kai Fotheringham has impressed United Boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Kai Fotheringham has entered advanced talks with Dundee United regarding a new contract.

The gifted youngster has underlined his potential since returning from a loan spell with Stirling Albion in January.

Having notched a combined tally of 17 goals and assists with the Binos, Fotheringham has enjoyed impactful outings against the likes of St Johnstone, St Mirren and Livingston in recent weeks.

However, his current deal expires in the summer and boss Jim Goodwin — tacitly reflecting his own desire to stay at Tannadice beyond the end of this term — has made securing an extension for Fotheringham one of his priorities.

Fotheringham challenges Ryan Jack on Saturday. Image: SNS

“From day one, coming in, I made getting the good, young players tied down a priority,” said Goodwin. “Kai certainly falls into that category. I’ve had good conversations with him and his representatives.

“We’ve tried to paint a picture, with regards to where I see him.

“He’s at a good club; a club with a history of giving young players a chance. And, as a manager, I have always been willing to give kids a chance if they are working hard in training.

I think we are getting closer with Kai — there’s still a little way to go — but I’m confident we could be in a position to get some sort of agreement in the next week-to-10 days.”

Surprise impact

Fotheringham, 19, made his senior United debut in October 2020 and has gone on to rack up eight appearances.

He has spent periods on loan with Falkirk, Raith Rovers, Cove Rangers and, most recently, Stirling — with the latter spell looking increasingly likely to land him a League Two winner’s medal.

Fotheringham taking instruction from Goodwin after replacing Peter Pawlett at Ibrox on Saturday. Image: SNS

“Kai has really impressed me in training and he has certainly made an impact in games,” continued Goodwin.

“Saturday (2-0 defeat at Ibrox) was obviously a really difficult one to come in to — Rangers were dominating possession — but even so, he did a disciplined job for the team.

“He was excellent when he came on against Livingston for the second half. He gave the boys a lift and improved us, as a team. I have been pleasantly surprised by how good Kai has been and the potential that is there.

“We think he’s got a real chance, moving forward.”

Mathew Cudjoe impressing

With Glenn Middleton and Peter Pawlett both set to miss Sunday’s crunch showdown against Hibernian, Fotheringham could be in line to start against the capital club.

Mercurial Ghanaian Mathew Cudjoe, who has got on the end of decent opportunities in his last two cameos against St Mirren and Rangers, is another talent who is pushing for action.

Matthew Cudjoe has made 12 appearances for United this term: SNS

Goodwin continued: “When you have players missing, it always opens the door to give others an opportunity. You only find out what these young lads are capable of by throwing them in and seeing if they sink or swim.

“(Mathew) Cudjoe has been very good in training and, technically, you can see the ability he has. From an attacking perspective, we have lacked a bit of cutting edge and creativity — and he certainly has those attributes.

“It’s just about finding the right time to give him an opportunity, but he has done well enough in the games he has been involved in.

“He’s another one we are excited about and he always brings something different to the game. Matthew excites the fans and you always want players like that in the group.”

