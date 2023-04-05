St Johnstone duo Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips could both play v Ross County – but neither is rated better than ’50/50′ by Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone duo Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips could both play v Ross County – but neither is rated better than ’50/50′ by Callum Davidson

Getting his first choice central midfielders back in his starting line-up for Saturday's crucial match would be a big boost for the Saints manager.

By Eric Nicolson
Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson could have his first choice central midfield partnership reunited for Saturday’s clash with Ross County.

But there’s also a chance both Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips could miss out.

The former St Mirren man missed the recent defeat to Aberdeen with a shin injury.

He’s now back in training.

However, Phillips, who played through the pain barrier last weekend has now joined his team-mate in the ’50/50’ category.

“Cammy is back training,” said Davidson. “He trained on today and hopefully there’s no reaction.

“Dan was struggling on Saturday and played through pain for us.

“He jarred his ankle when he was away on international duty and it was still a little tender.

“The two of them are probably 50/50 for Saturday.

“We will need to see how they end up on Friday and if they are 100 per cent ready to go.

“We want to be getting Cammy and Dan regular games.”

Jamie Murphy. Image: SNS.

Meanwhile, neither Connor McLennan nor Jamie Murphy will be content as impact substitutes.

And both are staking claims to change that.

“At the start of the season we were playing 3-4-3 and then Nicky Clark came in and hit up a partnership with Stevie May,” said Davidson.

“It has been tough on Connor because he has been really good as a substitute coming off the bench. In the games he’s played he has never let us down.

“He has been involved in virtually all of them when he has been fit. I think highly of him and there will be more opportunities.

“Jamie Murphy is a little bit in the same category.

“He has experience and know-how.

“In the last two or three weeks I’ve seen a real determination in him and he was very close to starting against Aberdeen.

“He might well start against Ross County.”

