St Johnstone duo Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips could both play v Ross County – but neither is rated better than ’50/50′ by Callum Davidson

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson could have his first choice central midfield partnership reunited for Saturday’s clash with Ross County.

But there’s also a chance both Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips could miss out.

The former St Mirren man missed the recent defeat to Aberdeen with a shin injury.

He’s now back in training.

However, Phillips, who played through the pain barrier last weekend has now joined his team-mate in the ’50/50’ category.

“Cammy is back training,” said Davidson. “He trained on today and hopefully there’s no reaction.

“Dan was struggling on Saturday and played through pain for us.

“He jarred his ankle when he was away on international duty and it was still a little tender.

“The two of them are probably 50/50 for Saturday.

“We will need to see how they end up on Friday and if they are 100 per cent ready to go.

“We want to be getting Cammy and Dan regular games.”

Meanwhile, neither Connor McLennan nor Jamie Murphy will be content as impact substitutes.

And both are staking claims to change that.

“At the start of the season we were playing 3-4-3 and then Nicky Clark came in and hit up a partnership with Stevie May,” said Davidson.

“It has been tough on Connor because he has been really good as a substitute coming off the bench. In the games he’s played he has never let us down.

“He has been involved in virtually all of them when he has been fit. I think highly of him and there will be more opportunities.

“Jamie Murphy is a little bit in the same category.

“He has experience and know-how.

“In the last two or three weeks I’ve seen a real determination in him and he was very close to starting against Aberdeen.

“He might well start against Ross County.”