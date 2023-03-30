Flynn Duffy takes Dundee United inspiration from World Cup star as Tannadice kid targets title glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flynn Duffy takes Dundee United inspiration from World Cup star as Tannadice kid targets title glory

Duffy's Stirling Albion are in pole position to win the League Two title

Flynn Duffy is eyeing a tittle at Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Flynn Duffy took a leaf out of Aziz Behich’s book when he rattled home his maiden senior goal.

The Tannadice kid’s firecracker finish against Bonnyrigg earlier this month helped Stirling Albion to a crucial 2-1 triumph; the first time he has rippled the net at any level since scoring in a friendly against Elche for United’s under-18s three years ago.

Nevertheless, his nerveless effort was one fellow left-back Behich — with four goals in 24 outings this term — would have been proud of as Duffy continues to enjoy a fine loan spell with the title-chasing Binos.

And Duffy is fulsome in his praise for the Australia international, insisting there is no-one better to learn from on a daily basis, while gaining valuable experience turning out in League Two.

“The modern day left-back needs to get up the pitch,” Duffy told Courier Sport. “It’s something I’ve been trying to add to my game and, in training, I’ve always had a good strike. I’ve got a decent finish in my locker.

“It’s about: how do I get up there and anticipate where the ball is going to drop?

At United, Aziz (Behich) is a top person to look at if you want to be an attacking full-back. The goals he has scored have been superb and I still remember watching him against Argentina at the World Cup — almost running through their entire team!

“If you have a player at Dundee United who can perform at that level, then you’ve got to take every chance to gain knowledge.

Breaking into the Dundee United first team is the ultimate goal.

Flynn Duffy

“You’ve got Aziz, who has played more than 50 games for Australia, and Charlie Mulgrew, who has played in the Champions League and won so many trophies.

“Any young boy should be looking at guys like that — their habits, training and behaviour off the pitch.”

“Taking the baton” from Kai Fotheringham

While Duffy can draw inspiration from experienced campaigners such as Behich and Mulgrew, it was a younger Tannadice teammate who set the wheels in motion for his January switch to Stirling.

Kai Fotheringham was a smash-hit with the Binos during the first half of the season, contributing a combined 17 goals and assists.

Kai Fotheringham was a hit with Stirling. Image: SNS

Those displays ultimately earned him a United recall, where he is starting to make his mark.

“It was actually Kai who mentioned Stirling Albion to me, and I really liked the idea of linking up with him on the left flank,” smiled Duffy. “Then we were in ONE squad together before he was recalled by United!

“But he was brilliant for me. He introduced me to everyone, showed me around the club and that helped me settle in.

“I’m so happy that Kai has gone back to United and hit the ground running. All the lads at Stirling are really proud of him. He was incredible during the first half of the season and I will try to take that baton from him.”

The final straight

Baton in hand, the finish line is in sight.

Dumbarton’s defeat against Ray McKinnon’s Forfar on Wednesday night means Stirling are two points ahead of the Sons at the summit of League Two — with a game in hand.

While Duffy remains professional and circumspect, with eight games still to play, he admits the prospect of claiming silverware at such a young age is a tantalising one.

Duffy has played three times for Dundee United’s senior side. Image: SNS

“That (a title win) would be incredible,” he continued. “I didn’t expect to be in a title race at the start of the season and you need to appreciate these highs, because it’s not always like that in football.

“The team spirit, togetherness and camaraderie has been absolutely brilliant from the moment I arrived.

“To win the league would be something I’d remember for a very long time and we are doing everything we can to get over the line — but we’re not celebrating anything yet.”

Tannadice dreams

And when his title charge at Stirling comes to its conclusion — for better or worse — Duffy’s focus will return to United, and his desire to add to his three senior appearances for the Tangerines.

He added: “Breaking into the Dundee United first team is the ultimate goal, especially having been there since I was a young boy.

“But it is a big club with good players and I know it is a challenge. My focus needs to be on Stirling Albion until the end of the campaign and, once that is over, it’s about being ready for pre-season and we’ll see what the next step is.”

