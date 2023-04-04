Dundee United handed defensive injury boost while Jim Goodwin reveals Peter Pawlett scan D-Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United handed defensive injury boost while Jim Goodwin reveals Peter Pawlett scan D-Day

Mulgrew has been absent since playing the full 90 minutes against Livingston on March 8

By Alan Temple
Dundee United could be boosted by the return of experienced defender Charlie Mulgrew for this weekend’s crunch Premiership clash against Hibernian.

Mulgrew, 37, has missed the Tangerines’ last two matches due to a persistent hamstring complaint.

However, the former Celtic and Scotland star has made strides towards a full recovery and boss Jim Goodwin is hopeful that he will be in contention for Sunday’s visit of the Hibees.

Mulgrew turned in fine showings in Goodwin’s first two matches at the helm — against Aberdeen and Livingston — and the Tannadice gaffer is adamant the positive influence of the player/coach cannot be overstated.

Mulgrew in action this season. Image: SNS

“Charlie is getting closer and could be available for the Hibs game,” revealed Goodwin. “Charlie played really well in the games prior to the injury.

“He was starting to get a bit of consistency back in his game and, when you are in the position we are in, you need all that experience available.

“It will be great to have him back among the group and training with the boys again.

“Charlie is a leader and a positive influence on those around him, so we’ll see how he is later in the week.”

Pushing

Goodwin does not have his injury travails to seek, with Peter Pawlett (hamstring), Liam Smith (ankle), Dylan Levitt (knee) and Glenn Middleton (hamstring) all high-profile absentees.

Glenn Middleton, left, is progressing. Image: SNS.

“Aside from Charlie, I think the weekend will come too soon for the others,” continued Goodwin.

“Glenn (Middleton) is making good progress behind the scenes and is really chomping at the bit. He is pushing every week and we are hopeful of having him back within the next three weeks.

“Fingers crossed, after the split, he’ll be ready to go.”

Peter Pawlett latest

Meanwhile, United will find out in the next 24 hours whether Pawlett will face another lengthy layoff.

The luckless former Aberdeen and MK Dons ace limped out of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Rangers after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring issue.

And Pawlett will go for a scan on Wednesday morning before the club map his path to recovery, with Goodwin praying the damage is not as severe as first feared.

A dejected Pawlett on the Ibrox turf. Image: SNS

“Peter has a scan and we’ll see the full extent of what his injury was on Saturday,” added Goodwin. “I wouldn’t want to speculate and make things sound worse than they might be. We need to wait and see what the results bring.

“It didn’t look great, initially, and Peter knows what it feels like to have a hamstring strain. He had it previously.

“It seems quite similar to the one he had, but the timeframe will become apparent over the course of this week.

Goodwin added: “I don’t think we’ve carried a great deal of luck since I’ve come in the door, in terms of injuries to influential players, and we certainly don’t need any more!”

