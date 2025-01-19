Dundee ace jokes he is targeting derby bragging rights over barber who supports United

A Dundee victory in Monday’s cup derby would see Dees wake with a smile on Tuesday morning.

There would, though, be no smiles for a certain Broughty Ferry barber if Dens defender Ryan Astley rocks up at opening time.

The 23-year-old has become a regular feature in the Dark Blues starting line-up this season and is expected to continue that run against Dundee United on Monday.

And the Welshman is determined to bag the bragging rights in this one.

“I get my hair cut in Broughty Ferry and the guy who does it is a massive United fan,” the former Everton kid revealed.

“In the build-up to the last derby I went in to get my hair done and he was giving me plenty of stick.

“I’ve not been back since, I have given him a wide berth since that last derby.

“But if we win on Monday night I might be there first thing on Tuesday waiting for him to open up!

“The banter is great, that’s what it’s all about and it’s one of the great things about playing in a city with two clubs.

‘Nothing can beat it’

“They are huge occasions for the whole city.

“I played in games against Liverpool for Everton at U/23 level, that was a derby and they’re good games but nothing like this.

“Fans make football and when you have a full stadium packed with supporters from the two teams in one city, nothing can beat it.

“We have loads of big games and this one’s bigger than them all.

“I loved it the last time, the atmosphere was amazing even though we didn’t get the result we wanted from it.

“The result still stings so 100% we’re motivated by revenge.

“We felt we deserved something out of the game and I think most of the people watching would agree with that.”

Monday’s Scottish Cup derby will be broadcast live on Premier Sports, kick off 8pm.