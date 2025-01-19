Dundee ace jokes he is targeting derby bragging rights over barber who supports United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee ace jokes he is targeting derby bragging rights over barber who supports United

'The banter is great, that’s what it’s all about.'

Dundee's Ryan Astley. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By George Cran

A Dundee victory in Monday’s cup derby would see Dees wake with a smile on Tuesday morning.

There would, though, be no smiles for a certain Broughty Ferry barber if Dens defender Ryan Astley rocks up at opening time.

The 23-year-old has become a regular feature in the Dark Blues starting line-up this season and is expected to continue that run against Dundee United on Monday.

And the Welshman is determined to bag the bragging rights in this one.

“I get my hair cut in Broughty Ferry and the guy who does it is a massive United fan,” the former Everton kid revealed.

“In the build-up to the last derby I went in to get my hair done and he was giving me plenty of stick.

“I’ve not been back since, I have given him a wide berth since that last derby.

“But if we win on Monday night I might be there first thing on Tuesday waiting for him to open up!

“The banter is great, that’s what it’s all about and it’s one of the great things about playing in a city with two clubs.

‘Nothing can beat it’

“They are huge occasions for the whole city.

“I played in games against Liverpool for Everton at U/23 level, that was a derby and they’re good games but nothing like this.

United enjoy their away day derby win at full-time. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
United enjoy their away day derby win at distraught Dundee. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

“Fans make football and when you have a full stadium packed with supporters from the two teams in one city, nothing can beat it.

“We have loads of big games and this one’s bigger than them all.

“I loved it the last time, the atmosphere was amazing even though we didn’t get the result we wanted from it.

“The result still stings so 100% we’re motivated by revenge.

“We felt we deserved something out of the game and I think most of the people watching would agree with that.”

Monday’s Scottish Cup derby will be broadcast live on Premier Sports, kick off 8pm.

