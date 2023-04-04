St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has no Remi Matthews worries

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hasn’t lost any faith in goalkeeper, Remi Matthews.

And he believes the on-loan Crystal Palace man can count himself unfortunate that a weekend own goal has gone on his CV.

Hearts’ third against Saints and Kilmarnock’s opener in the following fixture are recent examples of the 29-year-old perhaps falling short of the high standards he has set in his time at McDiarmid Park.

But Davidson described his experienced keeper’s season as “outstanding”.

And he expects Matthews to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat to Aberdeen, and his part in the Dons’ winner, when Saints face Ross County this weekend.

“It was an unlucky one for Remi with the spin and the bounce off the pitch,” he said.

“The bounce before it makes it very difficult for keepers.

“We tell our players to bounce the ball in front of them because it adds uncertainty, especially when the pitches are the way they are.

“It was unfortunate but nobody is blaming him for it.

“He’s been outstanding for us this season. He’s produced a lot of great saves in games and has been an important player.

“It was just one of those things.

“I’m more disappointed with losing the first contact and letting the ball come in.”

Strong end to the season

Davidson added: “Remi has been a great addition to the team this season, nobody has been talking about us losing Zander Clark and that says everything about how he’s performed.

“For him to come here, having not played much for a few years, and be as consistent as he has been it a credit to him.

“Remi is very critical of himself, as most goalies are, and he will be looking at what he could have done better.

“But we’re happy with him and we’re sure he will end the season strongly.”