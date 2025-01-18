Dundee’s Scottish Cup pain, plan to deal with United late show and putting right last derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Scottish Cup pain, plan to deal with United late show and putting right last derby

The Dark Blues host the Tangerines in a crucial clash on Monday night.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the Dens Park fans.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the Dens Park fans. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS.
By George Cran

Dundee have a point to prove in Monday’s derby against rivals Dundee United.

The Dark Blues are out to right the wrongs of their derby defeat on January 2 when the sides cross swords once more at Dens Park in the Scottish Cup.

That’s the challenge Tony Docherty has set his players.

The Dee boss has ensured no stone has been left unturned in their analysis of that 2-1 loss to their nearest foes.

However, the manager says that since then Dundee have developed.

Aaron Donnelly enjoys his goal against Celtic. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee were moments from a famous win over Celtic last time out. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

In just a couple of weeks they have added three new signings and impressed in draws against Rangers and Celtic.

Getting better

And Docherty has set his players the challenge of continuing that positive run by getting a bit of revenge on Dundee United in this cup derby.

“I’m seeing a real consistent level of performance now,” he said.

“In our last five games, we’ve won two really tough away games at St Johnstone and St Mirren, we’ve put in two home performances against Celtic and Rangers, arguably we could have won both won both, but they real strong performances.

“The one in that run has been the Dundee United loss.

“The game coming up now gives us an opportunity to really put everything right after the last derby.

“There’s a feeling that we are developing. I think we’re getting better.

“I think you need to remember we had a starting team there with two 19-year-olds and seven under the age of 23.

Seun Adewumi celebrates
Seun Adewumi has become a key attacking threat for Dundee. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“With that brings an energy, a bravery, a real quality, and a confidence and belief in themselves. When you’re young you embrace that and I think you’re seeing that.

“It’s a squad that is fearless, that is so together. As a manager it’s a brilliant group to work with, and it’s just making sure you channel them,

“It’s important we recognise there’s development, there’s growth all the time, but our firm focus is on this game.

“In the recent run of games the derby is the one that we’re disappointed with and we’ve got an opportunity to atone for that and put it right.”

Late goals

One thing he realises Dundee will have to do is keep things tight in the closing stages of the cup derby.

Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United side have been impressive this season, flying high in the Premiership in third place.

A real trait of the Tangerines has been scoring late goals – something the Dark Blues fell foul of in the derby at the start of the month.

Sam Dalby celebrates his derby winner
Sam Dalby celebrates his derby winner at Dens Park – he’ll be back for Dundee United in Monday’s cup derby. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Sam Dalby’s winner came in the final minutes and that’s something Docherty has warned his players of.

“They keep going to death, it’s a trait that you’ve seen in Jim Goodwin’s team this year,” Docherty said.

“They’ve got good experience, really good experience, and we had a lot of that last year coming up as the newly-promoted team and we won a lot of last-minute games.

“It’s something that we’re very aware of and they scored a late goal against us so there’s a lot of things we need to do right in that game.”

Cup hurt

Dundee’s task to get through to the next round is a big one.

Success in the cups is, though, something he’s desperate to bring to Dens Park.

Kilmarnock go ahead after just 18 seconds. Image: SNS
It took just 18 seconds for Kilmarnock to score against Dundee at this stage last season. Image: SNS

This year saw a run to the League Cup quarter final after two poor attempts in the knockout competitions last year.

Dundee’s 2024 Scottish Cup run ended before it had begun with two goals conceded in the first three minutes at Kilmarnock that brought a 2-0 loss and a swift exit.

Asked if that game still hurts, Docherty replied: “It does, absolutely.

“You start every season with objectives. We’re not going to win the league, with the greatest respect, but we have an opportunity in both cup competitions if things go favourably.

“When you see the draw coming out of the hat for this one, it’s tough, but you’ve got to win these games if you’ve got any aspirations.

“I was disappointed in the cup competitions last year and this year I’m hoping that we can go as far as we can go.

“To do that you need to win these games.”

Conversation