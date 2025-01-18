Jim Goodwin: I want to lead Dundee United out in a cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin: I want to lead Dundee United out in a cup final

Two years on from Aberdeen's Darvel debacle, Goodwin has lofty aspirations for his Tangerines.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin looks ahead to Monday's mouth-watering derby clash
Jim Goodwin looks ahead to Monday's mouth-watering derby clash. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Two years on from the darkest night of his managerial career, Jim Goodwin’s star is on the rise once more.

Monday evening will represent the first time the Dundee United boss has led a side into a Scottish Cup fourth round tie since THAT night in Darvel with Aberdeen.

The Dons’ 1-0 defeat against the sixth-tier outfit was arguably the most chastening result in the Dons’ history and one of the competition’s biggest ever shocks.

Goodwin was in post for one more match – a 6-0 hammering at Hibs – before being sacked.

Then-Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin trudges away at Darvel.
Goodwin trudges away at Darvel. Image: SNS

However, Goodwin got back on the horse immediately and, despite being unable to halt United’s interminable decline into the Championship after taking the reins in March 2023, he guided them back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

And, showcasing outstanding recruitment and laudable tactical flexibility, the Irishman has the Terrors flying high this term, now sitting in third place – two points above the club that sacked him.

Goodwin: You can feel sorry for yourself or you can get back to work

“We’re all proud people and what happened up at Aberdeen was extremely disappointing on a personal level,” said Goodwin.

“You can sit at home and feel sorry for yourself after something like that, or you can get back to work.

“I was just delighted that Dundee United picked up the phone to ask if I’d be up for it.

Jim Goodwin made the decision to join Dundee United a matter of weeks after leaving Aberdeen
Goodwin made the decision to join Dundee United a matter of weeks after leaving Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“I knew my relationship with the Dundee United supporters wasn’t a particularly good one, from when I played with St Mirren. But I felt that I had enough to come in and try to win them over.

“I am happy that I’ve been able to get things back on track from a career perspective – but much better managers than me, working at much higher levels, have been sacked numerous times.

“It’s part of the game we’re in. At some point, it’s going to come to you.

“The main thing is – for any young manager out there – that you learn from the mistakes you made and figure out things about yourself and other people. And when the next opportunity comes along, don’t make those mistakes again.”

United on the rise

While Goodwin takes satisfaction from his career renaissance, he is even more thrilled by United’s resurgence.

And it seems like most of the remaining doubters – whether because of his combative playing history, United’s 2023 relegation or some unconvincing moments in the second tier – are being won over.

Goodwin received the adulation of the Arabs in Paisley last weekend, with the entire away section delivering a rousing rendition of Jim Goodwin’s Tangerine Army” following the 1-0 win. 

The fans are literally singing from the same hymn sheet.

However, he is adamant personal plaudits is some way down his priority list – at the top of which is: give the fans a team to be proud of.

All smiles: Jim Goodwin has led Dundee United to third place after 23 games.
All smiles: Goodwin has led United to third place after 23 games. Image: SNS

“Ultimately, it’s not a popularity contest,” he continued. “I come to my work, I work hard and do my best.

“Hopefully, that’s enough to give the supporters a team they’re proud of.

“The supporters have been brilliant during a time that hasn’t been easy.

“I’m just glad we have been able to win the Championship, come back up and probably exceed people’s expectations so far. I am proud to be manager of this club and hopefully we can continue being a team the supporters want to come and watch.”

Scottish Cup drive

With Premiership matters on a brief hiatus, attention turns to Monday night’s mouth-watering Scottish Cup tie against Dundee.

Although not overlooking the onerous challenge posed by a Dee side that Goodwin describes as “outstanding” in their last outing against Celtic, the lure of Hampden is strong.

He has previously bossed St Mirren in a Scottish Cup semi-final defeat against St Johnstone in 2021 and suffered a Viaplay Cup semi-final reverse against Rangers in 2022.

Jim Goodwin cuts a dejected figure after losing out to St Johnstone in the 2021 Scottish Cup semi-final
Jim Goodwin cuts a dejected figure after losing out to St Johnstone in the 2021 Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS

“I have had the good fortune to get to Hampden with other clubs for semi-finals,” he continued. “But I want to experience what it’s like leading your team out for a final – and I hope I can do that here.

“We got to the quarters of the League Cup and we want to go further in the Scottish Cup. But no doubt Tony Docherty will be saying the same and his players will be aiming to do that. 

“One of our targets in the summer was to go far in the cup competitions, so Monday is the first stage of that in the Scottish Cup and we just hope we’re still in the hat afterwards.”

Conversation