Jim Goodwin: I want to lead Dundee United out in a cup final

Two years on from the darkest night of his managerial career, Jim Goodwin’s star is on the rise once more.

Monday evening will represent the first time the Dundee United boss has led a side into a Scottish Cup fourth round tie since THAT night in Darvel with Aberdeen.

The Dons’ 1-0 defeat against the sixth-tier outfit was arguably the most chastening result in the Dons’ history and one of the competition’s biggest ever shocks.

Goodwin was in post for one more match – a 6-0 hammering at Hibs – before being sacked.

However, Goodwin got back on the horse immediately and, despite being unable to halt United’s interminable decline into the Championship after taking the reins in March 2023, he guided them back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

And, showcasing outstanding recruitment and laudable tactical flexibility, the Irishman has the Terrors flying high this term, now sitting in third place – two points above the club that sacked him.

Goodwin: You can feel sorry for yourself or you can get back to work

“We’re all proud people and what happened up at Aberdeen was extremely disappointing on a personal level,” said Goodwin.

“You can sit at home and feel sorry for yourself after something like that, or you can get back to work.

“I was just delighted that Dundee United picked up the phone to ask if I’d be up for it.

“I knew my relationship with the Dundee United supporters wasn’t a particularly good one, from when I played with St Mirren. But I felt that I had enough to come in and try to win them over.

“I am happy that I’ve been able to get things back on track from a career perspective – but much better managers than me, working at much higher levels, have been sacked numerous times.

“It’s part of the game we’re in. At some point, it’s going to come to you.

“The main thing is – for any young manager out there – that you learn from the mistakes you made and figure out things about yourself and other people. And when the next opportunity comes along, don’t make those mistakes again.”

United on the rise

While Goodwin takes satisfaction from his career renaissance, he is even more thrilled by United’s resurgence.

And it seems like most of the remaining doubters – whether because of his combative playing history, United’s 2023 relegation or some unconvincing moments in the second tier – are being won over.

Goodwin received the adulation of the Arabs in Paisley last weekend, with the entire away section delivering a rousing rendition of “Jim Goodwin’s Tangerine Army” following the 1-0 win.

The fans are literally singing from the same hymn sheet.

However, he is adamant personal plaudits is some way down his priority list – at the top of which is: give the fans a team to be proud of.

“Ultimately, it’s not a popularity contest,” he continued. “I come to my work, I work hard and do my best.

“Hopefully, that’s enough to give the supporters a team they’re proud of.

“The supporters have been brilliant during a time that hasn’t been easy.

“I’m just glad we have been able to win the Championship, come back up and probably exceed people’s expectations so far. I am proud to be manager of this club and hopefully we can continue being a team the supporters want to come and watch.”

Scottish Cup drive

With Premiership matters on a brief hiatus, attention turns to Monday night’s mouth-watering Scottish Cup tie against Dundee.

Although not overlooking the onerous challenge posed by a Dee side that Goodwin describes as “outstanding” in their last outing against Celtic, the lure of Hampden is strong.

He has previously bossed St Mirren in a Scottish Cup semi-final defeat against St Johnstone in 2021 and suffered a Viaplay Cup semi-final reverse against Rangers in 2022.

“I have had the good fortune to get to Hampden with other clubs for semi-finals,” he continued. “But I want to experience what it’s like leading your team out for a final – and I hope I can do that here.

“We got to the quarters of the League Cup and we want to go further in the Scottish Cup. But no doubt Tony Docherty will be saying the same and his players will be aiming to do that.

“One of our targets in the summer was to go far in the cup competitions, so Monday is the first stage of that in the Scottish Cup and we just hope we’re still in the hat afterwards.”