5 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin joins fan songbook and why Louis Moult is still among deadliest finishers in Scotland

Courier Sport analyses the best of the action from another dramatic Tangerines' triumph.

The celebrations among the Dundee United players and fans at St Mirren. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Louis Moult produced a moment of inspiration to secure a 1-0 victory for Dundee United against St Mirren on Saturday.

The Tangerines’ happy knack of rippling the net in the dying embers continued courtesy of Moult’s stunning bicycle kick; their 11th goal in the 85th minute or later. Relentless.

Jack Walton saved a last-gasp Toyosi Olusanya penalty to seal the points for United and ensure Jim Goodwin’s charges remain in third place going into a Premiership hiatus for Scottish Cup weekend.

Courier Sport made the trip west to analyse the action.

Majestic Moult

Moult is the best natural finisher at Dundee United.

Hell, he is among the best natural finishers in Scotland.

Louis Moult finds the net in acrobatic fashion. Image: Shutterstock.

Sam Dalby has been irrepressible and provides physicality, energy, work rate and a good eye for goal.

But perhaps a handful of players in the Premiership possess the instinct, awareness, bravado and technical capability to execute the extraordinary bicycle kick that gave United the triumph in Paisley. Moult is one.

It is why his scoring record is close to one-in-two over his career in Scottish football.

The 32-year-old has rippled the net four times in his last six appearances for United. The only issue is that those six appearances have spanned three months.

Moult has proved that, when fit and firing, he is still a more than capable top-flight forward.

Louis Moult sparks wild scenes in the away end. Image: Shutterstock.

With a little luck (neither of Moult’s injuries this term – knee and shoulder – have been muscular; both were unavoidable impact knocks) and a concerted run of availability, Moult will be a real asset in the second half of the campaign.

A tale of two goalkeepers – but Walton takes ultimate glory

Both goalkeepers were splendid in Paisley. A compelling case could be made for either player to be named man of the match.

Zach Hemming, making his second home debut for the club after returning for a second loan spell with the Buddies from Middlesbrough, produced five saves against United.

Notably, he thwarted Dalby when the big striker was sent clear on goal and made a superb point-blank save to thwart Kevin Holt at the back post. Hemming also stood tall during a series of late stramashes in his six-yard box.

Walton’s save count was one fewer than Hemming – but he produced the biggest one of the lot.

Jack Walton saves Olusanya’s spot-kick. Image: Shutterstock.

Plunging to his left to left to parry a Toyosi Olusanya spot-kick to safety, he effectively secured the three points for United – and in doing so, won his personal dual with the Buddies striker, having previously denied him when clean through on goal.

Walton continues to thrive in the Premiership.

He is one of the best shot-stoppers in the division and has come on leaps and bounds when dealing with crosses – punching at the right time, as evidenced during the Saints’ aerial bombardments.

There are imperfections. His kicking leaves something to be desired. But that can, and no doubt will, improve. Walton is still young for a goalkeeper – and is turning into a fine one.

St Mirren’s United curse

You know that curse Dundee United seem to be enduring against Motherwell? Well, St Mirren must have a similar feeling towards the Tangerines.

Saturday was the FOURTH time these sides have met already this season and Goodwin’s men have emerged victorious every time. The Buddies have yet to even score.

Luca Stephenson brilliantly heads a Richard Taylor effort off the line. Image: Shutterstock.

It doesn’t require a statistical deep dive to show that they should have at least rippled the net in Paisley.

Richard Taylor saw a header cleared off the line, Mikael Mandron smacked the bar, Olusanya missed a one-on-one AND a (very soft looking) penalty.

But for fans of the numbers, St Mirren registered an xG of 2.19. So, to have a “nil” in the goals column smacks of profligacy.

Nevertheless, United deserve plaudits for doing what they have done in every match against Stephen Robinson’s side; they stood up to the physical battle, defended strongly, made smart, brave substitutions and took their chance when it came.

Not pretty but doggedly effective.

‘Jim Goodwin’s Tangerine Army’

The delirious Arabs were having a right old shindig in the away end following the full-time whistle, serenading their favourites.

Moult, Dalby, Walton; all got their flowers.

But perhaps the most impactful chant was the roaring rendition of “Jim Goodwin’s Tangerine Army”. It was briefly bellowed at McDiarmid Park on Boxing Day – and not a unanimous chorus – and there has been the odd smattering on home soil.

But this was full volume and full throated.

All smiles: Goodwin has led United to third place after 23 games. Image: SNS

A promotion; outstanding recruitment; excellent tactical flexibility; bossing a squad of tireless, gutsy characters; and riding high in the Premiership – even the most persistent naysayer will find little with which to quibble.

Goodwin has been forced to work hard to win over the United supporters – relegation stung and the football in the Championship wasn’t always dazzling – but he is rightly the toast of Tannadice now.

A welcome reset

United can reflect on their gruelling winter fixture list with immense satisfaction.

The Tangerines were running on fumes by they arrived in Paisley for their seventh game in 20 days – but have emerged with 13 points from a possible 21. A very respectable tally.

Vicko Sevelj, a warrior during United’s recent run of games, roars with delight at full-time. Image: SNS

That includes being (at the time) just the second team to take points off Celtic, being the first team to take league points off Rangers at Ibrox and beating Aberdeen, St Johnstone and Dundee in the space of one week.

Every single player deserves credit for their hard graft during this period, but the likes of Will Ferry, Holt, Dalby and Vicko Sevelj have been incredible, barely missing a minute.

And with nine days until their next fixture – the small matter of a Scottish Cup tie against the Dee – United finally have a welcome opportunity to reset; to recuperate and refocus.

