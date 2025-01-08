Jim Goodwin laments ‘crazy’ fixture list after Celtic defeat as Dundee United boss declares: ‘They aren’t robots’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin laments ‘crazy’ fixture list after Celtic defeat as Dundee United boss declares: ‘They aren’t robots’

United succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at Parkhead.

By Alan Temple
Daizen Maeda fires home the opener
Daizen Maeda fires home the opener. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has lauded his Dundee United players for “running through brick walls” amid a “crazy” run of seven games in three weeks.

And he reckons his fellow managers are of a similar mind.

The Tangerines boss watched his side succumb to a 2-0 defeat against Celtic, with Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate striking for the Hoops, who also hit the bar courtesy of an Auston Trusty header.

And Goodwin readily concedes that some players within his group are “really struggling” as they approach a crucial showdown with St Mirren on Saturday. After that, a nine-day break prior to facing Dundee will be most welcome.

“Saturday will our seventh game in 20 days and it’s just a crazy amount of fixtures for any player to face,” said Goodwin.

“We’ve got players who are really struggling and we are trying to protect players and avoid injuries. The players aren’t robots and, although we give them everything for their recovery process, they aren’t at 100%.

“It’s physically not possible to be at peak condition yet my players are running through brick walls for us. They never threw the towel in or stopped fighting.

“Given the volume of games we’ve had, the return of points in those games – beating Aberdeen, three wins in a row, 10 points after playing Celtic twice – is decent.”

Jim Goodwin ahead of kick off at Celtic Park.
Jim Goodwin ahead of kick off at Celtic Park. Image: SNS

He added: “I would imagine I’m not the only manager concerned by the volume of games. Our players are averaging 11km or 12km a game. Add that up over seven games in three weeks and it’s a hell of a lot.”

Goodwin rings the changes

Given Goodwin previously conceded that he would have “one eye on St Mirren”, it was little surprise to see the United gaffer ring the changes.

Sam Dalby dropping to the bench was the most eye-catching of five alterations, with Ryan Strain, Luca Stephenson, Kevin Holt and Miller Thomson also dropping out from the side that succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Hearts on Sunday.

Jort van der Sande, Ross Graham, Glenn Middleton, Kristijan Trapanovski and Kai Fotheringham all came into the side, with the visitors lining up in a 4-5-1.

Jim Goodwin, left, and Brendan Rodgers prior to kick-off
Goodwin, left, and Brendan Rodgers prior to kick-off. Image: SNS

David Babunski missed out altogether, while Sam Cleall-Harding was on the bench following his return from loan at Kelty Hearts.

A sloppy opener

Celtic, who were hit with a pre-match blow when Nicolas Kuhn had to be replaced by Hyunjin Yang, carved out their first clear chance with 13 minutes on the clock, with Trusty rattling the bar with a thundering header from Arne Engels’ corner.

However, the hosts wouldn’t have long to wait for the breakthrough.

A clumsy exchange of passes between Richard Odada and Vicko Sevelj on the edge of the United box resulted in the latter surrendering possession to Luke McCowan. Jack Walton could only parry McCowan’s shot as far as Maeda, who rifled home.

With holding firm such a priority; a poor goal to concede.

Another effort by the dangerous Engels was deflected narrowly over the bar – but United managed to shut up shop until the interval.

A much improved second period

The purple-clad Tangerines replaced Sevelj with Docherty at the break, but the pattern of the game initially remained the same. Once again, Engels tried his luck from the edge of the box, fizzing a drive narrowly wide of Walton’s post.

Richard Odada struggles to contain Celtic's Maeda
Richard Odada struggles to contain Celtic’s Maeda. Image: SNS

A couple of corners in quick succession followed by a Glenn Middleton shot from 30 yards which cleared the cross-bar represented United’s brightest spell of the contest. A brief VAR check for a possible Terrors penalty also came to nothing.

The Premiership’s top scorer Dalby and Stephenson entered the fray on the cusp of the hour-mark as Goodwin gradually introduced more of his recognised starters.

However, it was the Hoops who almost doubled their advantage when an Engels corner found the head of Kyogo, only for the Japanese international’s near-post header to be saved by Walton.

The finishing touches

United, showing far more ambition in the second period, finally warmed the gloves of Kasper Schmeichel with Middleton’s surge down the left and powerful shot.

Dundee United Luca Stephenson made an impact after climbing from the bench.
Luca Stephenson made an impact after climbing from the bench. Image: SNS

Although the visitors crafted a couple of threatening moments – one Will Ferry long throw flashing across the face of goal – it was Celtic who made the game safe with seven minutes left on the clock when Hatate swept home from 14 yards.

Goodwin added: “The supporters’ reaction to the players at the end of the game was really pleasing to see. They appreciate everything the players are giving us at the moment.”

