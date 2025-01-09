Cosy coo Julie is Angus face of VisitScotland winter campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cosy coo Julie is Angus face of VisitScotland winter campaign

A 'super-moodel' Highland cow from Forfar is leading the drive to encourage more tourists to Scotland in the cooler months.

By Graham Brown
Come and coo-rie in. Julie the Highland cow meets 7-year-old Jessica Roer from Edinburgh to launch the campaign. Image: Visit Scotland
Come and coo-rie in. Julie the Highland cow meets 7-year-old Jessica Roer from Edinburgh to launch the campaign. Image: Visit Scotland

Moo-ve over Cara Delevigne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kate Moss.

A Highland cow from Angus is bringing the style in 2025 as the face of a VisitScotland winter breaks campaign.

‘Super moo-del’ Julie is pictured relaxing in a field at her Newton Farm home near Forfar – sporting some fetching made-to-measure woollen knitwear from Dumfries and Galloway.

Angus Highland cow2 in Visit Scotland winter campaign.
Julie wrapped up in her winter woolies. Image: VisitScotland

Tourism bosses say they hope the cosy coo will inspire people to wrap up warm and explore what Scotland has to offer outside the traditional summer season.

The photoshoot comes a decade after VisitScotland famously featured Shetland ponies in sweaters.

And the ad star’s owners are delighted Julie was chosen.

Award-winning family-run Angus agritourism business

Newton Farm Holidays and Tours is an award-winning, year-round working farm and visitor experience.

It picked up Best Outdoor or Adventure Experience at the Central and East of Scotland Thistle Awards regional final last year.

The family-run agritourism business is no stranger to awards success built around self-catering accommodation and personalised visitor experiences, such as grooming highland cows and alpacas.

Co-owner Louise Nicoll said: “Seeing one of our cherished Highland cows stepping into her role as an aspiring model and ambassador has been a joy.

Angus Highland cow in VisitScotland winter tourism campaign.
Admiring glances for Julie’s fetching cardi and knitted hat. Image: Visit Scotland

“Her quirky personality brings a smile to everyone she meets.”

Julie’s winter woolies were created by the talented knitters at A The Airts Community Centre in Sanquhar.

In 2023, domestic and international tourism over those traditionally cooler months (January-March and October-December) generated £2.5bn with around 7.6m visits made.

North America – Scotland’s largest international market – is already showing strong interest for this autumn.

And tour operators from Germany, Austria and Switzerland are reporting some of their best years on record for earlier (April) and later (October) departure dates to Scotland.

VisitScotland chief executive Vicki Miller said: “We know travel outside the traditional summer season is becoming increasingly appealing for our international markets, while visitors to Scotland say their trip has enhanced their wellbeing.

“We hope our profile-raising ‘super moo-del’ can ignite that interest further and more can see that a winter break is good for the soul.

“It is part of our sustainable tourism work to make Scotland a must-visit, must-return year-round destination.”

Some might say there’s no better place for a wee calf.

Conversation