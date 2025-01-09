Cosy coo Julie is Angus face of VisitScotland winter campaign

Moo-ve over Cara Delevigne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kate Moss.

A Highland cow from Angus is bringing the style in 2025 as the face of a VisitScotland winter breaks campaign.

‘Super moo-del’ Julie is pictured relaxing in a field at her Newton Farm home near Forfar – sporting some fetching made-to-measure woollen knitwear from Dumfries and Galloway.

Tourism bosses say they hope the cosy coo will inspire people to wrap up warm and explore what Scotland has to offer outside the traditional summer season.

The photoshoot comes a decade after VisitScotland famously featured Shetland ponies in sweaters.

And the ad star’s owners are delighted Julie was chosen.

Award-winning family-run Angus agritourism business

Newton Farm Holidays and Tours is an award-winning, year-round working farm and visitor experience.

It picked up Best Outdoor or Adventure Experience at the Central and East of Scotland Thistle Awards regional final last year.

The family-run agritourism business is no stranger to awards success built around self-catering accommodation and personalised visitor experiences, such as grooming highland cows and alpacas.

Co-owner Louise Nicoll said: “Seeing one of our cherished Highland cows stepping into her role as an aspiring model and ambassador has been a joy.

“Her quirky personality brings a smile to everyone she meets.”

Julie’s winter woolies were created by the talented knitters at A The Airts Community Centre in Sanquhar.

In 2023, domestic and international tourism over those traditionally cooler months (January-March and October-December) generated £2.5bn with around 7.6m visits made.

North America – Scotland’s largest international market – is already showing strong interest for this autumn.

And tour operators from Germany, Austria and Switzerland are reporting some of their best years on record for earlier (April) and later (October) departure dates to Scotland.

VisitScotland chief executive Vicki Miller said: “We know travel outside the traditional summer season is becoming increasingly appealing for our international markets, while visitors to Scotland say their trip has enhanced their wellbeing.

“We hope our profile-raising ‘super moo-del’ can ignite that interest further and more can see that a winter break is good for the soul.

“It is part of our sustainable tourism work to make Scotland a must-visit, must-return year-round destination.”

Some might say there’s no better place for a wee calf.