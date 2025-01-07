Sam Dalby future addressed by Wrexham boss amid sparkling Dundee United form

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has confirmed he is still “weighing up” whether to recall Sam Dalby from his sensational loan stint at Dundee United.

However, he has underlined the need to be “fair” to the player – and United – and welcomed Dalby’s concerted run as a starting No.9 in the Scottish Premiership.

The 25-year-old joined the Tangerines from Wrexham on a season-long loan deal last summer but the Welsh outfit have the option to cut that short this month, should they wish.

Parkinson’s side have been somewhat shot-shy despite their lofty berth in League One and last scored more than two goals in a single match in November 23. Dalby, meanwhile, is the Scottish top-flight’s leading marksman with 10.

Parkinson told The Leader: “Sam is there (United) for the season, there is the opportunity to call him back and we’re just going to weigh everything up.

“Be fair to Dundee United because they have been great for him and be fair to Sam as well.

“He’s a player we rate but we just felt it was time for him to go and be someone’s number nine. Sam needed that and what a great loan move it has been for him so far.

“He’s got real quality and it was great for us to watch the (Dundee) game and see him keep getting goals.”

Parkinson: I’m sure goal streak will continue

Wrexham are known to be in the market for attacking reinforcements this month, while Dalby – who cannot play for a third different club this season – is out of contract in July.

United boss Jim Goodwin has made it clear that he would like to make Dalby’s stay at Tannadice a permanent one, however the big striker’s form has caught the eye of several other suitors north and south of the border.

Parkinson added: “Sam’s all-round game was always good. His hold-up play, his intelligence out of possession for the team and tactical awareness are good.

“He’s had some key moments for us but probably not as many as he would have liked, but that can be the life of the striker sometimes.

“Now his movement in the six-yard box has been brilliant, he’s got that scent for goals and I’m sure it will continue.”