Sam Dalby future addressed by Wrexham boss amid sparkling Dundee United form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Sam Dalby future addressed by Wrexham boss amid sparkling Dundee United form

Dalby is the Scottish Premiership's top goalscorer with 10 goals.

By Alan Temple
The Premiership's top scorer, Sam Dalby, is one of several inspired captures this term
The Premiership's top scorer, Sam Dalby, is one of several inspired captures this term. Image: SNS

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has confirmed he is still “weighing up” whether to recall Sam Dalby from his sensational loan stint at Dundee United.

However, he has underlined the need to be “fair” to the player – and United – and welcomed Dalby’s concerted run as a starting No.9 in the Scottish Premiership.

The 25-year-old joined the Tangerines from Wrexham on a season-long loan deal last summer but the Welsh outfit have the option to cut that short this month, should they wish.

Parkinson’s side have been somewhat shot-shy despite their lofty berth in League One and last scored more than two goals in a single match in November 23. Dalby, meanwhile, is the Scottish top-flight’s leading marksman with 10.

Dundee United's Sam Dalby jumps for joy after bagging the winner.
Sam Dalby jumps for joy after bagging the winner against Dundee. Image: SNS

Parkinson told The Leader: “Sam is there (United) for the season, there is the opportunity to call him back and we’re just going to weigh everything up.

“Be fair to Dundee United because they have been great for him and be fair to Sam as well.

“He’s a player we rate but we just felt it was time for him to go and be someone’s number nine. Sam needed that and what a great loan move it has been for him so far.

He’s got real quality and it was great for us to watch the (Dundee) game and see him keep getting goals.”

Parkinson: I’m sure goal streak will continue

Wrexham are known to be in the market for attacking reinforcements this month, while Dalby – who cannot play for a third different club this season – is out of contract in July.

United boss Jim Goodwin has made it clear that he would like to make Dalby’s stay at Tannadice a permanent one, however the big striker’s form has caught the eye of several other suitors north and south of the border.

Dundee United's Sam Dalby wheels away in delight.
Sam Dalby wheels away in delight after finding the net against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Parkinson added: “Sam’s all-round game was always good. His hold-up play, his intelligence out of possession for the team and tactical awareness are good.

“He’s had some key moments for us but probably not as many as he would have liked, but that can be the life of the striker sometimes.

“Now his movement in the six-yard box has been brilliant, he’s got that scent for goals and I’m sure it will continue.”

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin during United's defeat against Hearts
LEE WILKIE: Big calls don't faze Jim Goodwin – and Dundee United will be…
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
Inside Dundee United preparations for Celtic mission as Tangerines bid to 'frustrate life out…
Jim Goodwin during United's defeat against Hearts
Dundee United will have 'eye on St Mirren' in Celtic clash as Jim Goodwin…
Dundee United create a late scramble in the Hearts box
4 Dundee United talking points: How should weary Tangerines approach Celtic clash?
Hearts emerged victorious at Tannadice.
Jim Goodwin explains ruthless Dundee United double substitution and laments fatigue in Hearts defeat
United players celebrate the equaliser against Dundee
The Dundee United derby hero who was 'up all night' with sickness bug
Dundee United attacker Sam Dalby salutes his adoring fans.
No Sam Dalby contact from Wrexham as fan anthem is music to ears of…
The delivery from wide strikes the forearm of Kevin Holt
SFA panel delivers verdict on Dundee derby VAR penalty call as one dissenting voice…
2
Dundee United's Sam Dalby jumps for joy after bagging the winner.
5 Dundee United talking points: Derby triumph NO smash and grab as key Jim…
2
Dundee United supporters celebrate their victory. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best fan pictures from Dundee derby as United emerge victorious at Dens Park

Conversation