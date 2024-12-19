Can Sam Dalby be crowned Premiership top scorer?

Jim Goodwin has backed deadly Dundee United striker Sam Dalby to remain in the running to be crowned the Premiership’s top scorer.

Dalby, 25, notched a clinical brace in Saturday’s 4-3 defeat against Motherwell, coolly converting a penalty and rising highest in a crowded box to head home a deflected Glenn Middleton delivery.

It takes his tally for the campaign to eight goals – all coming in his last nine games – as the on-loan Wrexham man cements his place spearheading the Tangerines’ attack.

Indeed, Dalby is now two clear in the race to be the top-flight’s most clinical frontman, with a superb strike rate of a goal every 121 minutes.

“Sam has been flying, and he’s got a really good habit of being in the right place at the right time,” said Goodwin.

“His all-round game has been excellent and he’s a player that’s only going to develop and improve.

“It’s obvious that he’s got a lot of confidence from his performances and goals. He’s a big player for us and will continue to be going forward.”

‘Very accomplished’

Asked whether Dalby can battle it out with the likes of Kyogo, Nicolas Kuhn and Vaclav Cerny who are currently riding high in the scoring charts, the United gaffer added: “I don’t see why not.

“It would be a hell of an achievement for Sam if he was able to do that.

“In terms of the whole league, we’re right up there in the stats for goal-scoring opportunities and touches in the opponents’ penalty area.

“We play a certain style of football that definitely suits the likes of Sam (Dalby) and Louis Moult. We create chances for them. They are very accomplished strikers and, more often than not, take the chances when they come along.

“It’s still very early days, but we’ll keep trying to supply him with the opportunities and, with the form he’s in right now, you would back him to score nine times out of ten.”

Aiming for a career high

Dalby’s form is even more impressive given he has only hit double-figures once before in his career, back in 2021/22 when he rippled the net 10 times for Southend in the National League.

However, he has rarely been afforded the opportunity to be the main man in attack and, given that responsibility at Tannadice, he is thriving.

“This is the most consistent run of games he’s had for a long time,” said Goodwin. “He knows the trust that we have in him.

“Speaking to him in the summer, I explained that I thought he would do well. I thought he’d be a big success in Scotland.

“He had a few options in England. He could have sat at Wrexham and waited for his opportunity – but he’s backed himself coming up here and he’s getting his rewards.”

Dalby is out of contract with Wrexham next summer and Goodwin has already confirmed that he would love to seal a permanent deal for the in-form striker.