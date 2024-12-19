Can Sam Dalby be crowned Premiership top scorer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Can Sam Dalby be crowned Premiership top scorer?

Jim Goodwin has backed Dalby to keep up his scoring exploits.

By Alan Temple
Sam Dalby applauds the Dundee United fans at full-time
Sam Dalby applauds Dundee United fans at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has backed deadly Dundee United striker Sam Dalby to remain in the running to be crowned the Premiership’s top scorer.

Dalby, 25, notched a clinical brace in Saturday’s 4-3 defeat against Motherwell, coolly converting a penalty and rising highest in a crowded box to head home a deflected Glenn Middleton delivery.

It takes his tally for the campaign to eight goals – all coming in his last nine games – as the on-loan Wrexham man cements his place spearheading the Tangerines’ attack.

Indeed, Dalby is now two clear in the race to be the top-flight’s most clinical frontman, with a superb strike rate of a goal every 121 minutes.

Dundee United's Sam Dalby slots home his seventh goal of the season
Sam Dalby slots home his seventh goal of the season. Image; SNS

“Sam has been flying, and he’s got a really good habit of being in the right place at the right time,” said Goodwin.

“His all-round game has been excellent and he’s a player that’s only going to develop and improve.

“It’s obvious that he’s got a lot of confidence from his performances and goals. He’s a big player for us and will continue to be going forward.”

‘Very accomplished’

Asked whether Dalby can battle it out with the likes of Kyogo, Nicolas Kuhn and Vaclav Cerny who are currently riding high in the scoring charts, the United gaffer added: “I don’t see why not.

“It would be a hell of an achievement for Sam if he was able to do that.

“In terms of the whole league, we’re right up there in the stats for goal-scoring opportunities and touches in the opponents’ penalty area.

“We play a certain style of football that definitely suits the likes of Sam (Dalby) and Louis Moult. We create chances for them. They are very accomplished strikers and, more often than not, take the chances when they come along.

“It’s still very early days, but we’ll keep trying to supply him with the opportunities and, with the form he’s in right now, you would back him to score nine times out of ten.”

Aiming for a career high

Dalby’s form is even more impressive given he has only hit double-figures once before in his career, back in 2021/22 when he rippled the net 10 times for Southend in the National League.

However, he has rarely been afforded the opportunity to be the main man in attack and, given that responsibility at Tannadice, he is thriving.

Glenn Middleton, right, after teeing up a goal for November's player of the month, Sam Dalby
Middleton, right, after teeing up a goal for November’s player of the month, Sam Dalby. Image: SNS

“This is the most consistent run of games he’s had for a long time,” said Goodwin. “He knows the trust that we have in him.

“Speaking to him in the summer, I explained that I thought he would do well. I thought he’d be a big success in Scotland.

“He had a few options in England. He could have sat at Wrexham and waited for his opportunity – but he’s backed himself coming up here and he’s getting his rewards.”

Dalby is out of contract with Wrexham next summer and Goodwin has already confirmed that he would love to seal a permanent deal for the in-form striker.

Conversation