Louis Moult pinpoints turning point in Motherwell defeat as Dundee United ace spotlights Sam Dalby partnership

Moult cut a dejected figure following defeat at Fir Park, but saw some positives.

Louis Moult, left, and strike-partner Sam Dalby
Louis Moult, left, and strike-partner Sam Dalby. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Louis Moult reckons his burgeoning partnership with Sam Dalby is “something to build on” for Dundee United despite a disappointing defeat against Motherwell.

The Tangerines pair were a constant threat at Fir Park, with on-form Dalby bagging a brace – extending his lead at the summit of the Premiership scoring charts – and Moult heading home a clinical late finish.

Moult also rattled the bar following a nice cut-back from Glenn Middleton, with Aston Oxborough getting a crucial fingertip on the ferocious drive.

And Dalby forced another splendid low stop from Oxborough after meeting a sumptuous Moult delivery and nodding towards the bottom-corner.

Dundee United's Sam Dalby slots home his seventh goal of the season
Sam Dalby slots home his seventh goal of the season. Image; SNS

“That (attacking play) is the positive,” said Moult. “When we’re going forward, we look threatening.

“Me and Sam have both got on the scoresheet and looked to have a very good understanding with each other.

“That is definitely something to build on.

But you can’t give away three goals in the first half so easily. You give yourself so much to do in the second half.”

Moult will reflect on ‘turning point’

While he did eventually ripple the net at Fir Park – a familiar feeling for the ex-Motherwell favourite – Moult was left to rue that opportunity that crashed against the woodwork.

That would have levelled the scores at 3-3 and, instead, Tom Sparrow made it 4-2 just 51 SECONDS later.

Louis Moult sees his thundering effort strike the bar.
Moult sees his thundering effort strike the bar. Image: SNS

“That’s probably a turning point,” Moult added. “He gets his fingers to it and tips it onto the bar. You have to say it’s a good save.

“But I need to look at it back and see whether I could have done anything different.

“Either side and it’s probably a goal, but there’s a defender rushing in from the left and I’ve just tried to get good contact.

“And then they’ve gone up the other end and scored.”

No doubt about recovery power

Despite failing to get that additional goal that would have made it 4-4, Moult has no doubts about United’s ability to regroup and respond when Celtic visit Tannadice next Sunday afternoon.

There are no concerns about the mentality and the togetherness to bounce back,” added Moult. “You’ve seen that in games – Kilmarnock away; Hibs at home; last-minute winners – so there are no concerns there.

“It’s just as simple as we can’t give ourselves a mountain to climb.”

