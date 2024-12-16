Jim Goodwin quizzed on Will Ferry absence impact as Dundee United boss welcomes winger back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin quizzed on Will Ferry absence impact as Dundee United boss welcomes winger back

Goodwin had words of praise for Ferry's deputy, Glenn Middleton.

Jim Goodwin said Dundee United would 'take their medicine' after the defeat.
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has praised the performance of Glenn Middleton after the Dundee United winger was handed the unenviable task of replacing Will Ferry against Motherwell.

Ferry has been one of the Tangerines’ most consistent performers since his arrival from Cheltenham Town but missed out against the Steelmen after picking up his sixth booking of the campaign.

Middleton, a more naturally forward-thinking player, stepped into the role and proceeded to have a breathless, ding-dong battle with ‘Well counterpart Marvin Kaleta on the flank.

Glenn Middleton does battle with Marvin Kaleta of Motherwell.
Kaleta teed up Motherwell’s opening two goals, further shining a spotlight on Ferry’s absence.

However, Middleton was also one of United’s best attackers, whipping in 10 crosses and teeing up three scoring opportunities; Ryan Strain was the only player to create more.

Kaleta was withdrawn in the second half as Motherwell sought to tighten up and tame Middleton.

Goodwin: Middleton display was very good

“Will Ferry has been one of our most consistent players all season and if you take a good quality player out of any team, it can slightly weaken it,” said Goodwin.

“But I won’t be pointing the finger at Glenn Middleton. I thought he was very good; really positive when we were in possession. Defensively, he did the job that has been asked of him. He’s played left wing-back before, numerous times.

“We win and lose together, as a team. And, as a team, we need to pick ourselves up and go again.

“We’ve got another extremely difficult fixture coming up next Sunday (Celtic at Tannadice) and then it’s into a run of hard games. So, we won’t be feeling sorry for ourselves.

“We are going to lose games along the way and the important thing is that we all stick together.”

Dundee United wing-back Will Ferry will be missed against Motherwell
Asked whether he expects his side to be back to their stoic selves when Celtic visit Tannadice next Sunday, Goodwin said: “I am confident of that. The defensive record up to Saturday speaks for itself.”

Trapanovski back in action

A silver lining for United was the return of Kristijan Trapanovski, who climbed from the bench to turn in a bright cameo as the visitors chased a dramatic leveller at Fir Park.

It was his first appearance since limping out of the Terrors’ 1-1 draw against Hibernian on November 3 with a hamstring strain.

And Goodwin knows having as many bodies back as possible will be vital as the Celtic showdown sounds the starter’s pistol on a run of seven games in 20 days.

Kristijan Trapanovski was back in the fold at Fir Park
“It was great to get Trapa back involved,” added Goodwin. “We know how important a player he is. He caused one or two problems on the far side in the last 20 minutes.

“It’s important that we get all our injured players back to give us as many options as possible off the bench in moments we need to freshen things up.”

Conversation