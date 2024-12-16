Glenn Middleton delivers one-word verdict on Motherwell clashes as Dundee United endure worst run against Steelmen in 50 YEARS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Glenn Middleton delivers one-word verdict on Motherwell clashes as Dundee United endure worst run against Steelmen in 50 YEARS

The Steelmen have beaten the Tangerines by one goal three times this term, and now lead them in the Premiership standings by one point.

Glenn Middleton does battle with Marvin Kaleta of Motherwell.
Glenn Middleton does battle with Marvin Kaleta of Motherwell. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Glenn Middleton insists Dundee United paid the price for defensive lapses and a lack of control against Motherwell following yet another “chaotic” showdown with the Steelmen.

The Tangerines were uncharacteristically porous at Fir Park, allowing Apostolos Stamatepoulos to bag a brace, adding to strikes by Andy Halliday and Tom Sparrow.

The visitors lost the midfield battle against Stuart Kettlewell’s men, failed to stop crosses and, when those deliveries did arrive, didn’t dominate their own box as has become commonplace this season.

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos celebrates after finding the net
Middleton looks on as Apostolos Stamatelopoulos celebrates after finding the net. Image: SNS

“You can’t concede four goals in any game of football and expect to get anything,” Middleton said bluntly.

We made it hard for ourselves with the goals we conceded. If there’s anything we’ve been all season, then it’s defensively consistent. We fell short on that at the weekend.

“We just struggled to control the game. I think we’ve been good at that; just taking the sting out of the game when we need to. We didn’t do it on Saturday. That’s no-one’s fault. It’s no individual’s fault. It’s just how the game was panning out, at times.

I’m sure the manager will reflect on that for us in the coming week and we’ll work on it.”

Too little, too late

Despite looking wobbly throughout, United were effective going in the other direction.

Sam Dalby notched another double, extending his lead at the summit of the Premiership scoring charts, and Louis Moult struck against his former club. He also rattled the crossbar.

United were much improved after the break, which spoke to their character and resilience. However, in Middleton’s words, the Tangerines were left with “a mountain too high”.

Sam Dalby outjumps everyone to pull a goal back for Dundee United against Motherwell.
Dalby outjumps everyone to pull a goal back for United. Image: SNS

“It was clear when we went into the changing room that we had to pick it up,” he continued.

“You can’t concede three goals in a first half of football and just down tools. You need to go for it. That’s the mentality the manager has drilled into us this season.

“Unfortunately, we gave ourselves a mountain too high. That’s frustrating because there were a few sloppy moments that we could have avoided.”

Motherwell hoodoo

Jim Goodwin’s United have now lost four successive matches against Motherwell, dating back to the 3-2 defeat that saw the Terrors officially relegated from the Premiership in May 2022.

It is their longest losing run against the North Lanarkshire outfit since 1974.

Motherwell's Apostolos Stamatelopoulos celebrates with Marvin Kaleta
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos celebrates with Marvin Kaleta. Image: SNS

“Unfortunately, the games we’ve struggled in seem to all be against Motherwell,” Middleton rued.

“When we’ve played Motherwell, games have been quite chaotic. It’s just how they seem to be. You sometimes get matches like that; you get games like that in every season. It’s no-one’s fault and the results are definitely not for a lack of trying.

“If it was for a lack of trying, we wouldn’t have almost got back into the game. We still showed moments of quality.”

Monumental Celtic challenge

United’s bid to get back on track – and rediscover their defensive diligence – will be a challenging one, with Celtic, fresh from winning the Premier Sports Cup, visiting Tannadice next Sunday.

Middleton added: “Facing Celtic is always a tough game, regardless of how the match against Motherwell went. We know that.

“But we’ve gone into every game this season with the mentality that we’re not there just for the sake of it. We’re there to stamp our authority on the game and we’ll try to do that next week.

“The manager will have his game-plan and, as always, it’s over to us to carry that out.”

