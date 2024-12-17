Man accused of keeping dead XL bullies in Dundee flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man accused of keeping dead XL bullies in Dundee flat

The case against Christopher McLaren, 31, was called at the sheriff court and put off until next year.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee Sheriff Court
The case called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Seven XL bully dogs were allegedly neglected and mistreated in a dirty Dundee flat, in which one dog was found ‘significantly decomposed’.

Between September 30 2023 and August 20 this year, Christopher McLaren, 31, is accused of being responsible for two adult XL bullies and five XL bully puppies, now deceased, allegedly exposing them to an unhygienic environment.

A dog carcass, according to court papers, had been eaten by another animal in the property.

McLaren faces separate allegations of illegally being in possession of XL bullies.

He is accused of failing to provide them with adequate nutrition, hydration, ventilation, resting areas, failing to allow them outdoor access and failing to provide a safe, hygienic environment.

Further allegations state McLaren failed to seek vet advice or treatment for dogs that had become dehydrated or emaciated.

He is further accused of exposing a child to an environment where decomposing dog corpses were present.

On a date in August this year, the child was allegedly exposed to urine, faeces, blood, decaying food and dog carcasses, one of which was “significantly decomposed”.

McLaren was not present when the case against him called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

After a motion by solicitor Theo Finlay, the case was continued without plea until January by Sheriff Clair McLachlan.

