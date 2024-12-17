Man accused of keeping dead XL bullies in Dundee flat

Seven XL bully dogs were allegedly neglected and mistreated in a dirty Dundee flat, in which one dog was found ‘significantly decomposed’.

Between September 30 2023 and August 20 this year, Christopher McLaren, 31, is accused of being responsible for two adult XL bullies and five XL bully puppies, now deceased, allegedly exposing them to an unhygienic environment.

A dog carcass, according to court papers, had been eaten by another animal in the property.

McLaren faces separate allegations of illegally being in possession of XL bullies.

He is accused of failing to provide them with adequate nutrition, hydration, ventilation, resting areas, failing to allow them outdoor access and failing to provide a safe, hygienic environment.

Further allegations state McLaren failed to seek vet advice or treatment for dogs that had become dehydrated or emaciated.

He is further accused of exposing a child to an environment where decomposing dog corpses were present.

On a date in August this year, the child was allegedly exposed to urine, faeces, blood, decaying food and dog carcasses, one of which was “significantly decomposed”.

McLaren was not present when the case against him called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

After a motion by solicitor Theo Finlay, the case was continued without plea until January by Sheriff Clair McLachlan.

