LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are a magnet for questionable VAR calls – I’d bin technology now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are a magnet for questionable VAR calls – I’d bin technology now

The use of VAR in each of United's last three games has annoyed fans.

The Fir Park LED screen shows 'VAR check' during United's clash with Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
The Fir Park LED screen shows 'VAR check' during United's clash with Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

The manner of Dundee United’s defeat at Motherwell surprised me.

All season their defence has been excellent.

They have defended the box really well so the type of goals conceded in the 4-3 loss at Fir Park will frustrate Jim Goodwin.

What didn’t surprise me is the impact VAR had on the game.

Let’s be clear, United lost this game because of how they defended, not because of decisions made by the officials.

But VAR is really starting to infuriate me.

United games have seen VAR intervene on penalty decisions in each of the last three games.

Each decision has been argued over plenty.

Kevin Holt indicates a pull on his shirt to referee Nick Walsh at the end of Saturday’s clash. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

My main gripe with it is how the new technology affects the way defenders defend inside the area.

I noticed this quite clearly in Saturday’s game.

Incidents where a few years ago a defender would have no hesitation in sticking a foot in to win the ball now see defenders sit off.

It does impact the way teams defend because players aren’t thinking so much about how to defend but more about not giving away a spot-kick.

I dread to think if I was playing how I’d be treated these days!

It doesn’t take much for a penalty to be given.

And I do feel sorry for defenders, sometimes there really isn’t much they can do.

That goes for the penalty United won on Saturday.

It can be difficult to say in the moment but I’m not convinced Liam Gordon did enough to send Louis Moult to the ground.

Moult is clever in these situations and has shown that in recent weeks.

Then there’s the one Motherwell didn’t get from a Luca Stephenson challenge on the edge of the area.

And United were adamant there was a handball by Apostolos Stamatelopoulos before Motherwell’s fourth goal.

United players claim for a handball, as play continues and Sparrow enters the frame from the right.
United players claim for a handball before Motherwell’s fourth goal. Image: BBC Screencap

Add that to the decisions against Kilmarnock and St Mirren and it feels like Dundee United are becoming a magnet for debatable VAR calls.

I was a supporter of the technology coming in to begin with but I’d now much rather we went back to the old ways of referees making honest mistakes, players making honest mistakes and getting on with the game.

Half the time that was the entertainment!

If we have to have it, I’d just like it to fade a bit further into the background.

It wouldn’t surprise me to see a fourth week in a row with VAR decisions.

It will be a real test for Jim Goodwin and his side.

This season they have been good at responding to setbacks.

Celtic as the next opposition makes that tricky, however.

The Hoops will be buoyed by their cup success at the weekend. It’s not a good time to face them.

United will need to defend far better than they did against Motherwell.

That goes for the flurry of fixtures coming up, too.

More from Dundee United

Liam Grimshaw, far left, clutches the Championship trophy
Dundee United title winner opens up on agonising Tannadice axe – just weeks before…
Louis Moult, left, and strike-partner Sam Dalby
Louis Moult pinpoints turning point in Motherwell defeat as Dundee United ace spotlights Sam…
Jim Goodwin said Dundee United would 'take their medicine' after the defeat.
Jim Goodwin quizzed on Will Ferry absence impact as Dundee United boss welcomes winger…
Glenn Middleton does battle with Marvin Kaleta of Motherwell.
Glenn Middleton delivers one-word verdict on Motherwell clashes as Dundee United endure worst run…
A series of Christmas gifts are on offer from the area's football clubs. Image: Dundee FC/Dundee United
7 eye-catching Christmas gifts for sale at Tayside and Fife's football clubs
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin shows his frustration
5 Dundee United talking points: What went wrong against Motherwell?
Jack Walton, left, looks on after being beaten for a fourth time.
Jim Goodwin to 'take medicine' as Dundee United boss rues defensive failings in Motherwell…
Vicko Sevelj shows off Dundee United's new third kit that they will sport against Motherwell
Vicko Sevelj: In Croatia you would go to prison for that tackle!
Jim Goodwin addresses the Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin 'blown away' by Dundee United fan event as Tannadice boss makes 'one…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United boss' VAR stand is 100% correct AND good use of…

Conversation