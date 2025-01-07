LEE WILKIE: Big calls don’t faze Jim Goodwin – and Dundee United will be better off for it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Big calls don’t faze Jim Goodwin – and Dundee United will be better off for it

The United boss made an eye-catching double substitution before half-time against Hearts.

Jim Goodwin during United's defeat against Hearts
Jim Goodwin during United's defeat against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Even in defeat Dundee United showed what a good team they are.

They were beaten by Hearts on Sunday and it was a deserved win for the Jambos.

But this United side don’t go away easily.

They were still pushing right to the end even if tiredness was kicking in.

And looking at the game as a whole they weren’t far away from grinding out a 0-0 in a game they didn’t play well in.

I do think the experienced players play a huge role in that resilience – guys like Kevin Holt just don’t stop talking through games. Ross Docherty and Declan Gallacher too.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt laps up his assist for Sam Dalby
Kevin Holt has been a huge presence for Dundee United in recent weeks. Image: SNS

They’ll need that on Wednesday when they head to Celtic.

I’d expect Jim Goodwin to be rotating his team with the weekend trip to St Mirren in mind.

He showed he’s not a manager to wait around if something in his team isn’t working.

It was harsh to see Richard Odada and Miller Thomson hooked after just 39 minutes.

Harsh on them individually, but as long as the reasons are good and have been explained well I’d expect the players to accept it, as hard as it was to experience.

Goodwin is always trying to improve his team in games, we saw it in the derby at half-time.

You do risk relationships with players with that kind of move but handled right I don’t see any long-term issue.

Conversation