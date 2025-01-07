LEE WILKIE: Big calls don’t faze Jim Goodwin – and Dundee United will be better off for it

Even in defeat Dundee United showed what a good team they are.

They were beaten by Hearts on Sunday and it was a deserved win for the Jambos.

But this United side don’t go away easily.

They were still pushing right to the end even if tiredness was kicking in.

And looking at the game as a whole they weren’t far away from grinding out a 0-0 in a game they didn’t play well in.

I do think the experienced players play a huge role in that resilience – guys like Kevin Holt just don’t stop talking through games. Ross Docherty and Declan Gallacher too.

They’ll need that on Wednesday when they head to Celtic.

I’d expect Jim Goodwin to be rotating his team with the weekend trip to St Mirren in mind.

He showed he’s not a manager to wait around if something in his team isn’t working.

It was harsh to see Richard Odada and Miller Thomson hooked after just 39 minutes.

Harsh on them individually, but as long as the reasons are good and have been explained well I’d expect the players to accept it, as hard as it was to experience.

Goodwin is always trying to improve his team in games, we saw it in the derby at half-time.

You do risk relationships with players with that kind of move but handled right I don’t see any long-term issue.