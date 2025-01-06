4 Dundee United talking points: How should weary Tangerines approach Celtic clash?

Dundee United slipped to just their second defeat in 11 games courtesy of James Penrice’s sweet volley at Tannadice.

Hearts were deserved winners of an uninspiring contest, with Liam Boyce and Blair Spittal both striking the woodwork against the toothless hosts.

With Aberdeen succumbing to yet another defeat – this time against Motherwell – United remain in third spot in the Premiership, but an unforgiving fixture list lies ahead.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the action.

Hearts ‘did a United’ against tired United

United looked knackered against Hearts.

That isn’t an excuse – most sides have navigated a gruelling festive period – but it is a fact.

It was particularly evident in midfield, where the same players have been asked to turn in tireless, high intensity displays week after week; Vicko Sevelj, Luca Stephenson.

Will Ferry is fit as a fiddle but, along with Ryan Strain, touches the ball more than any other player in most United fixtures (that was the case again on Sunday with 84 touches) and covers every blade of grass.

Sam Dalby is the Tangerines’ focal point, charged with holding the ball up and scoring goals, and generally plays the full 90 minutes every week.

And in truth, you can go through the side – passes a little slack; tackles a second too late; final ball with not enough quality. The hallmarks of a team with finite capacity for rotation feeling the effects of a fifth game in 14 days.

Not that they were outplayed by Hearts, who may be gradually spluttering into life but are far from fluid and free-flowing.

However, the Jambos did take a leaf from the United playbook.

They executed the basics well. They defended their box superbly – repelling several long-throws and corners – won the midfield battle and, when their big chance came, they took it.

And the goal came relatively late in the game, in front of the Eddie Thompson Stand which has seen so many delirious United celebrations this term.

Truly a taste of their own medicine for the beaten Terrors.

Richard Odada: A nightmare first start at Tannadice

After waiting so long for his first league start at Tannadice, this was a galling afternoon for United’s Kenya international.

He was hooked after 38 minutes alongside Miller Thomson, and while the academy kid’s withdrawal was tactical – simply no service allowing him to get behind the Hearts backline – Odada’s was down to a horrible opening third of the game.

Ponderous and wasteful in possession, he provided neither combative nor creative qualities and contributed to the Jambos being allowed to take control of the game in the engine room.

When he left the field, Odada had a 44% passing accuracy from 18 attempts. The only player on the pitch to register lower was Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

The test is now for Odada to respond; to prove it was just a bad day at the office. Jim Goodwin has been consistently positive about the player and his efforts in training. No-one is giving up on him.

But, as the United gaffer has said when discussing others, players NEED to take their opportunities.

They are not finite.

United have another two games this week and the starting midfielders have run themselves into the ground in recent weeks.

David Babunski remains a doubt – certainly for Wednesday’s Celtic game. Craig Sibbald is a few weeks away from being in contention and, even then, cannot be expected to immediately turn in 90-minute performances.

So, Odada may be swiftly called upon and must showcase the drive, tempo and determination of a man out to prove a point.

One eye on the weekend

Fresh from a flat defeat and already looking leggy, a trip to Celtic Park is a nightmare fixture to have in midweek.

And while he’ll be reluctant to meekly surrender three points – particularly after such a fine showing on home soil against the Hoops – Goodwin will be cognisant that Saturday’s showdown at St Mirren is a FAR bigger game.

Even a fully fit United squad, brimming with options and energy, would be unlikely to emerge from the home of the champions with anything but a defeat.

And this is not that.

Goodwin will discuss the fitness of his key men with the United medical staff on Monday. Recovery rather than intense training will then be the priority.

Speed and energy – the likes of Glenn Middleton, Kai Fotheringham, Miller Thomson or Kristijan Trapanovski – could be valuable out-balls against Celtic.

Centrally, the Tangerines will seek to be compact and, if the initial press is broken, will sit deep and defend their box.

If there is any scope to rest any of the players (as mentioned earlier) running on fumes against Hearts, it would be a positive.

The challenge for Goodwin is to be competitive at Celtic Park, while ensuring his charges are back to their zippy, hard-running best in Paisley. A real test.

Cause for optimism on the road

That visit to Celtic is the first of FIVE away games in United’s next six outings.

And the home match they have during that run is against Rangers.

So, while the calendar may become less congested, the fixtures don’t get any easier for Goodwin’s side.

United face Celtic, St Mirren, Dundee, Kilmarnock and Celtic (again) on the road before February 15. It is fair to say the Terrors’ aspirations for the campaign will be much clearer by then, depending on how they navigate that.

However, there is cause for optimism.

United have the second-best away record in the Scottish Premiership this term, having picked up 16 points. That is four more than Rangers, Hibernian, Aberdeen, Dundee and Motherwell who make up the chasing pack behind the Tangerines.

That includes a draw at Ibrox and impressive wins against St Mirren, Dundee, Hearts and St Johnstone.

Can they maintain those standards?