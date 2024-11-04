Richard Odada hailed for ‘excellent’ Easter Road showing as Dundee United face Kristijan Trapanovski injury sweat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Odada hailed for ‘excellent’ Easter Road showing as Dundee United face Kristijan Trapanovski injury sweat

Odada turned in his best, and longest, performance in a tangerine jersey.

Richard Odada in action at Easter Road
Richard Odada in action at Easter Road. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin insists the impact of Richard Odada was crucial in the Tangerines claiming a pivotal point against Hibs on Sunday.

Patience has been a virtue for the towering summer signing, who had made just four senior appearances – totalling 48 minutes – prior to the trip to Easter Road.

However, the Kenya international entered the fray at half-time against the Hibees, facilitating the switch to a 4-2-3-1 and immediately imposing himself on the game, winning tackles, aerial duels and circulating possession nicely.

Odada also showcased good mobility, with no lingering doubts over his fitness; the reason he saw such little action in the aftermath of his arrival.

Richard Odada appears to be finding his groove.
Odada appears to be finding his groove. Image: SNS

“Richard came into pre-season late, so he wasn’t anywhere near it, in terms of fitness,” said Goodwin.

“Then (Ross) Docherty, (Craig) Sibbald and (David) Babunski were mainstays in the team when he did get up to speed.

“Now with the injuries that we’ve had, Richard is getting opportunities to play and he’s showing everybody why we brought him to the club. I thought his second-half display at Easter Road was excellent.

“He’s really aggressive, comfortable on the ball and he played a big, big part in us getting a point.”

Richard Odada attracts the attention of ref Colin Steven
Odada attracts the attention of ref Colin Steven. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “I thought the same about our other substitutions. (Sam) Dalby and (Jort) van der Sande were a real handful for the Hibs back-line when Jort came on.

“So, we were delighted to take a point, and we’ll get plenty of time to recover until the next one. Hopefully, we’ll feel a lot fresher going into the game on Saturday (Ross County), as opposed to how we felt on Sunday.”

Trapanovski waiting game

With Craig Sibbald, Ross Docherty, Ross Graham and Louis Moult all missing from the side on Sunday, Goodwin did not have his injury problems to seek.

That made it all the more worrying when Kristijan Trapanovski limped off just seven minutes after coming on at half-time.

It is a recurrence of a hamstring issue, having only recently returned from a month out with the same issue. The severity remains to be seen.

Kristijan Trapanovski can't bear to look as his afternoon is ended.
Trapanovski can’t bear to look as his afternoon is ended. Image: SNS

“I know people will be questioning why he (Trapanovski) wasn’t in from the start, but he’s not long back from a hamstring injury,” added Goodwin.

“He played an important part in the Aberdeen and Motherwell games, so we felt the sensible thing to do was to rest him on Sunday.

“We knew he was going to have to come onto the pitch at some point and my intention was for the last half-hour, but he didn’t last long after half-time, unfortunately.

“Hopefully, it’s not too serious because the last thing we need is another injury. We’re missing some really key players already and we certainly don’t need to be missing Trapa for next week.”

