Jim Goodwin explains ruthless Dundee United double substitution and laments fatigue in Hearts defeat

Jim Goodwin admits weary Dundee United didn’t have enough in the tank against Hearts following their dramatic derby exploits.

The Tangerines saw their three-match winning run come to a shuddering halt against the Jambos, with James Penrice’s sweet volley securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory for the visitors.

The capital club merited their triumph – condemning United to defeat for just the second time in 11 league outings – and struck the woodwork twice, through Liam Boyce and ex-Tannadice man Blair Spittal.

Goodwin was left to lament a lack of quality in the contest, which he partly attributed to the Terrors’ mentally and physically draining win at Dens Park on Thursday evening.

“Both teams didn’t have a great deal of time to recover after Thursday and we put a hell of a lot into that performance,” said Goodwin “I just don’t think the energy levels were where they needed to be.

“I thought there was a real lack of quality in the game.

“The game came too soon for us. Every team is in the same boat and lots of managers have spoken about the congestion. I just don’t think two days recovery between games is enough for players. It should be three days minimum.

“It’s not an excuse – Hearts had a similar issue themselves – but it is difficult.

“That said, the players gave everything and kept going. You kind of felt that one goal was going to be enough to win it and unfortunately we were on the wrong end of that.”

Goodwin: More chances to come for Thomson and Odada

Hearts were the more intrepid of the two side in the opening stages, with Musa Drammeh warming the palms of Jack Walton before a skewed Boyce delivery struck the crossbar and bounced to safety.

Kevin Holt continued his impressive recent form in the heart of the Terrors defence, producing a goal-saving block on the line to thwart Drammeh’s low shot.

United were struggling to retain possession, with Hearts’ midfield dominating a tired looking Vicko Sevelj and Luca Stephenson, allied with Richard Odada doing little to press his case for more action.

It left Miller Thomson and Sam Dalby cutting increasingly isolated, frustrated figures in attack, feeding off scraps.

And United’s out-of-sorts display was underlined with a ruthless call by Goodwin six minutes before the break, hooking Thomson and Odada to be replaced by Jort van der Sande and Ross Docherty.

“I just felt Richard (Odada) had a really nervy start,” said Goodwin. “He was a bit sloppy in possession and we had to bring Doc (Ross Docherty) on to calm things down a bit.

“These things happen.

“We selected Miller (Thomson) to get a bit of pace at the top end of the pitch and stretch the game, but that didn’t work. We didn’t get enough quality in behind for Miller to use that pace he has.”

He added: “There’s nothing set in stone that says if you start the game, you’ll get at least 45 minutes. I’ve got to make decisions, and they can be difficult. I don’t like upsetting anyone.

“But those boys are good players; players we really believe in. They’ll get their opportunity again.”

The decisive strike

United were afforded their first real glance at goal at the start of the second half, with van der Sande seeing his shot blocked by Jorge Grant before Ryan Strain prodded the follow-up over the bar.

However, it was the Jambos who almost broke the deadlock when a stunning Spittal free kick from 30 yards rattled Walton’s bar. For the second time in the contest, the Tangerines’ stopper was indebted to the woodwork.

Goodwin rolled the dice with 20 minutes left on the clock as Kristijan Trapanovski and Glenn Middleton replaced Gallagher and Stephenson, facilitating a move to a 4-2-3-1. However, it was Hearts who claimed the lead moments after that change.

Adam Forrester directed the ball across the United box and Boyce produced a wild swipe that looped perfectly into the path of Penrice, who unleashed a technically wonderful volley beyond Walton from a tight angle.

The one moment of true quality in a poor game.

“Hindsight is a great thing,” continued Goodwin. “You could argue that, had Gallagher been on the pitch, and we were still in a back three…would we have conceded that goal? Who knows?

“We wanted to be positive, get more energy and pace onto the park and try to win the match. Unfortunately, that backfired, and I’ll take responsibility for that.”

United barely laid a glove on the capital club until deep into injury time when a couple of Will Ferry deliveries caused havoc in the Hearts box, with Forrester ultimately blocking Dalby’s drive.