Jim Goodwin explains ruthless Dundee United double substitution and laments fatigue in Hearts defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin explains ruthless Dundee United double substitution and laments fatigue in Hearts defeat

United slipped to just their second defeat in 11 games but remain third in the Premiership.

By Alan Temple
Hearts emerged victorious at Tannadice.
Hearts emerged victorious at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin admits weary Dundee United didn’t have enough in the tank against Hearts following their dramatic derby exploits.

The Tangerines saw their three-match winning run come to a shuddering halt against the Jambos, with James Penrice’s sweet volley securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory for the visitors.

The capital club merited their triumph – condemning United to defeat for just the second time in 11 league outings – and struck the woodwork twice, through Liam Boyce and ex-Tannadice man Blair Spittal.

Goodwin was left to lament a lack of quality in the contest, which he partly attributed to the Terrors’ mentally and physically draining win at Dens Park on Thursday evening.

James Penrice rattles home the only goal of the game
James Penrice rattles home the only goal of the game. Image: SNS

“Both teams didn’t have a great deal of time to recover after Thursday and we put a hell of a lot into that performance,” said Goodwin “I just don’t think the energy levels were where they needed to be.

“I thought there was a real lack of quality in the game.

“The game came too soon for us. Every team is in the same boat and lots of managers have spoken about the congestion. I just don’t think two days recovery between games is enough for players. It should be three days minimum.

“It’s not an excuse – Hearts had a similar issue themselves – but it is difficult.

“That said, the players gave everything and kept going. You kind of felt that one goal was going to be enough to win it and unfortunately we were on the wrong end of that.”

Goodwin: More chances to come for Thomson and Odada

Hearts were the more intrepid of the two side in the opening stages, with Musa Drammeh warming the palms of Jack Walton before a skewed Boyce delivery struck the crossbar and bounced to safety.

Kevin Holt continued his impressive recent form in the heart of the Terrors defence, producing a goal-saving block on the line to thwart Drammeh’s low shot.

United were struggling to retain possession, with Hearts’ midfield dominating a tired looking Vicko Sevelj and Luca Stephenson, allied with Richard Odada doing little to press his case for more action.

It left Miller Thomson and Sam Dalby cutting increasingly isolated, frustrated figures in attack, feeding off scraps.

And United’s out-of-sorts display was underlined with a ruthless call by Goodwin six minutes before the break, hooking Thomson and Odada to be replaced by Jort van der Sande and Ross Docherty.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Goodwin, pictured, emphasised that he still have faith in Odada and Thomson and they’ll get more chances. Image: SNS

“I just felt Richard (Odada) had a really nervy start,” said Goodwin. “He was a bit sloppy in possession and we had to bring Doc (Ross Docherty) on to calm things down a bit.

“These things happen.

“We selected Miller (Thomson) to get a bit of pace at the top end of the pitch and stretch the game, but that didn’t work. We didn’t get enough quality in behind for Miller to use that pace he has.”

He added: “There’s nothing set in stone that says if you start the game, you’ll get at least 45 minutes. I’ve got to make decisions, and they can be difficult. I don’t like upsetting anyone.

“But those boys are good players; players we really believe in. They’ll get their opportunity again.”

The decisive strike

United were afforded their first real glance at goal at the start of the second half, with van der Sande seeing his shot blocked by Jorge Grant before Ryan Strain prodded the follow-up over the bar.

However, it was the Jambos who almost broke the deadlock when a stunning Spittal free kick from 30 yards rattled Walton’s bar. For the second time in the contest, the Tangerines’ stopper was indebted to the woodwork.

Goodwin rolled the dice with 20 minutes left on the clock as Kristijan Trapanovski and Glenn Middleton replaced Gallagher and Stephenson, facilitating a move to a 4-2-3-1. However, it was Hearts who claimed the lead moments after that change.

Adam Forrester directed the ball across the United box and Boyce produced a wild swipe that looped perfectly into the path of Penrice, who unleashed a technically wonderful volley beyond Walton from a tight angle.

The one moment of true quality in a poor game.

The Hearts players celebrate the only goal of the game
Hearts players celebrate. Image: SNS

“Hindsight is a great thing,” continued Goodwin. “You could argue that, had Gallagher been on the pitch, and we were still in a back three…would we have conceded that goal? Who knows?

“We wanted to be positive, get more energy and pace onto the park and try to win the match. Unfortunately, that backfired, and I’ll take responsibility for that.”

United barely laid a glove on the capital club until deep into injury time when a couple of Will Ferry deliveries caused havoc in the Hearts box, with Forrester ultimately blocking Dalby’s drive.

More from Dundee United

United players celebrate the equaliser against Dundee
The Dundee United derby hero who was 'up all night' with sickness bug
Dundee United attacker Sam Dalby salutes his adoring fans.
No Sam Dalby contact from Wrexham as fan anthem is music to ears of…
The delivery from wide strikes the forearm of Kevin Holt
SFA panel delivers verdict on Dundee derby VAR penalty call as one dissenting voice…
2
Dundee United's Sam Dalby jumps for joy after bagging the winner.
5 Dundee United talking points: Derby triumph NO smash and grab as key Jim…
2
Dundee United supporters celebrate their victory. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best fan pictures from Dundee derby as United emerge victorious at Dens Park
Dundee United Jim Goodwin is keen to secure reinforcements.
Jim Goodwin on January transfer window plans as Dundee United boss reveals Louis Moult…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin salutes the packed travelling support.
Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United late show as best yet – but sounds Aberdeen…
7
Dundee United's Kevin Holt roars with delight
Kevin Holt: Dundee fans gave me abuse when I played FOR them – I’m…
3
A pyro display during the Louth derby
The Dundee United ace who felt the fury of his hometown on derby day
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and striker Simon Murray
Simon Murray on why Dundee derby is 'the best in the country'

Conversation