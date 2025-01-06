Forfar hairdresser Wendy is fostering her 100th trainee guide dog

Guide dog in training Lindsey is the 100th pup to curl up in Wendy Milne’s house after a hard day’s work.

Forfar hairdresser Wendy has been a Guide Dogs fosterer for 20 years.

And 18-month-old Lindsey is the latest in a very long list of charges she has taken in.

The retriever German shepherd cross spends her days with trainers at the Guide Dogs’ centre in Forfar preparing for her future with a blind person.

At evenings and weekends she lives with Wendy, 55, where she will stay until she becomes a fully-fledged guide dog.

Forfar Guide Dogs fostering army

Wendy is one of an army of Guide Dogs fosterers who, as well as giving the dogs a home, take them to and from training each day.

But few have had so many dogs over so many years as she has had.

Wendy says: “We’ve never said ‘no’ to a dog and sometimes we have had two at once!”

Always having wanted a dog, Wendy leapt at the chance when she saw an advert looking for fosterers.

She says: “It seemed like all my Christmases had come at once. You could have a dog when you wanted with no vet bills, no food to buy.

“I used to stay across from the old Guide Dogs centre and I was always a bit fascinated by it as well.

“So becoming part of it was just amazing.”

Their first trainee guide dog Clara

Her daughters Karri and Beth were aged 5 and 6 when they welcomed their first foster dog, Clara.

Wendy says: “It was wonderful, but it was hard letting her go that first time.

“So much so that my mum said I don’t think you should do this again.”

But, of course, she did – 99 times over!

And the joy of taking in a new dog makes up for the sorrow of seeing its predecessor move on.

Wendy says: “I was always excited to get the call to hear about the next dog – that feeling hasn’t changed, it’s still exciting.

One dog in the morning another at night

“Sometimes I could drop one dog off in the morning and pick up another one at night.”

Fosterers typically have dogs for four to six months, but it used to be only a few weeks.

The job also involves getting the dogs used to a home environment and different sights and sounds out and about.

And while trainee guide dogs go for walks and play like any family pet, there are rules to be followed.

“They are not allowed on beds or sofas,” Wendy explains, “and they have to sit before they get their dinner. They have to have nice manners.”

Every dog is cherished but some have made more of an impression than others.

Clara is among Wendy’s favourites.

“Then there was Shane who we had in lockdown so we had him for 10 months.

“Recently we had Jazz. She was a shepherd retriever and all my family loved her.

“She was big, black and fluffy.

“If I could keep a dog it would be her.”

How to help Guide Dogs

Wendy admitted she secretly hoped Jazz would fail guide dog training so she could adopt her – until she saw her in action.

“I got a harness walk with her and she was amazing. I realised, no, this dog has to go and do what she is supposed to do.”

As if fostering isn’t enough, Wendy has also raised more than £8,000 for Guide Dogs through making and selling items like dog beds and Christmas decorations.

Jo Milligan, head of operations volunteering at Guide Dogs, says: “Our volunteers are incredibly important to us.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Wendy and our volunteer community for their wonderful support and commitment that helps us thrive.”

Guide Dogs needs new volunteers, whether as fosterers, puppy raisers or fund raisers.