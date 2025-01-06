St Andrews student with terminal cancer warns against assisted dying law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews student with terminal cancer warns against assisted dying law

Matthew Wren shared his difficult story with The Courier as Holyrood and Westminster consider changing the law.

Terminally ill St Andrews student Matthew Wren is warning against assisted dying.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Matthew Wren was given a devastating terminal cancer diagnosis in April.

Since then, the St Andrews University student has experienced some “very dark” times and admits there were moments when he wanted his life to end.

Yet despite the pain and the difficult journey ahead, Matthew is firmly opposed to assisted dying – the controversial legal change currently going through Westminster and about to hit Holyrood.

‘Not the right approach’

“It’s not the right way to approach terminal illness,” he told The Courier.

“A key point for me is vulnerability. When you’re terminally ill, you’re vulnerable.

“There are times when you sink very low. There’s a point when you want it to be over.

“When you’ve got medically assisted suicide – and I know that term is loaded, but that’s what I see it as – there are times when that looks like an attractive option.”

Matthew was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2021 but made a recovery.

In October 2023 he had a surgery on his liver after doctors discovered a tumour.

Six months later, the theology student was informed he had secondary liver cancer and no cure was viable.

Matthew’s health drastically deteriorated after undergoing chemotherapy to prolong his life and by September he thought the end was near.

He has responded well to different treatment since then and believes he can still find purpose in his life.

Matthew Wren spoke about his battle with cancer.

He spoke to The Courier about why he remains firmly against assisted dying despite his own terminal illness.

Matthew’s own ups and downs have taught him that dealing with a terminal illness can be unpredictable.

His decline in health has not been consistent.

There was a time when he believed he would be dead by Christmas – now he intends to start his theology dissertation at St Andrews in January.

“Death is the end of the journey, but you cannot predict when you’re going to get there,” he said.

“If you asked any doctor in September if I had less than six months to live, they’d have said yes.

“The journey is not linear.”

As a devoted Christian, he leans heavily on his faith.

That helped him when he was particularly ill in September.

“If I didn’t have my faith and assisted suicide was on the table, then I wouldn’t be sitting here right now,” he said.

Matthew Wren stood for Reform UK in North East Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Matthew said finding purpose in what remains of his life has been important for him.

He was selected as Reform’s candidate in North East Fife just four days after receiving his terminal diagnosis in April.

Even though he knew victory was nigh-on impossible, he enjoyed the campaign.

“You can choose to find purpose,” he said.

“I know standing was a 100/1 shot, but I had an opportunity to stand up for something I believe in.”

Those in favour of assisted dying argue it should be a personal choice for each individual.

Many who opt to end their own lives early, when terminally ill, travel to Switzerland.

‘Good death’

Matthew believes there needs to be significant investment in the palliative care system to improve treatment for those who are dying.

“Good palliative care can do a lot to alleviate the pain and suffering,” he said.

“If you don’t have the staff available, then it’s hard for people to have what we term a good death.

“I’m not comfortable with suicide as the way of solving this. It’s a simple solution, but it’s far more complex.”

Matthew will be watching closely in the coming months to see if assisted dying laws are approved in Scotland and England.

Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur is trying to steer assisted dying through Holyrood.

Westminster MPs have provisionally backed proposals, but there is still significant hurdles before it can become law.

Meanwhile, Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur is trying to steer the law through Holyrood.

Matthew is unsure what will happen.

“I couldn’t call it,” he said.

And as a man of faith he will continue to hope for the impossible.

“In a secular society it sounds like denial, but I believe the Lord can bring me through this,” he said.

