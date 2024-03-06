‘My terminally ill wife had to travel from Fife to Switzerland to die’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘My terminally ill wife had to travel from Fife to Switzerland to die’

Alan Scott says assisted dying laws would have let his wife Clare Reaney live longer at home instead of having to go abroad.

Alan Scott with his late wife Clare Reaney.
Alan Scott with his late wife Clare Reaney.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Clare Reaney was given a devastating terminal bowel cancer diagnosis in June 2021 – and quickly decided she wanted to be in control of her own death.

Four months later, she travelled with her husband Alan Scott to Switzerland so she could end her life in peace at the age of 60 before her illness worsened significantly.

Alan, who lived with his wife in Auchtermuchty in Fife, believes she could have held out for another year if the same option had been available to her in Scotland.

But he says she had to make the trip abroad at great expense before her condition deteriorated further, preventing her from flying.

Time to change assisted dying law?

That’s why Alan wants to see assisted dying allowed in Scotland at a time when a renewed push is being made to change the law in Holyrood.

“I think it’s important for people to have choice,” he told us at his home in Arbroath where he now lives.

“Whether they choose assisted dying or not is up to them.”

Clare Reaney went to the Dignitas Clinic in Switzerland. Image supplied.

“Clare didn’t like other people to take control of her,” Alan said.

“That was one of the things that led her to want to be in control of her own death, because she knew she was going to die.”

He added: “One of the fears Clare had was that the brain would have been affected by her cancer, that she would have been incapacitated from making the decision herself.

“She knew she had this window of opportunity. If it was legal in Scotland, it would have been a much easier process, and she would have extended her own life.”

Alan Scott, with Clare Reaney, wants Holyrood to change the law. Image supplied

Expensive trip to Swiss clinic

Clare, who worked as a botanist in her hometown of Auchtermuchty, married Alan in Cupar a month before she ended her own life.

Alan said organising his wife’s death in Switzerland was made even tougher because of Covid restrictions in place.

The couple spent well in excess of £10,000 for the whole process, making it an option that would be unviable for many terminally ill Scots.

Alan remembers his late wife Clare at his home in Arbroath. Image: Paul Reid.
Alan says Clare wanted to be in control of her own death. Image: Paul Reid.

Clare signed up to Pegasos before going abroad, a Swiss non-profit organisation who help facilitate assisted dying.

“Many people wouldn’t have the ability to go to Switzerland,” Alan said.

“You’ve got to go through lots of checks, and you’ve got to become a member of the Pegasos organisation beforehand. It’s not like making an appointment for a haircut.”

Clare Reaney wanted to be in control of her own death. Image supplied.

Third attempt to change law

This is the third attempt to steer assisted dying through the Scottish Parliament.

The controversial policy is “increasingly likely” to become legal somewhere in the UK, Isle of Man or Jersey, Westminster’s health and social care committee said last week.

High profile personalities such as Dame Esther Rantzen and Prue Leith are pushing MPs and MSPs to change the law.

Ms Leith has focused on Holyrood where she told how her brother’s death from bone cancer motivated her to push for change.

Opponents of the proposals include religious groups who believe new laws could be open to abuse.

I think the checks and balances that are in place are strong enough.

– MSP Liam McArthur

They fear vulnerable patients could be coerced into ending their lives early due to pressure or feeling like they are a burden on others.

Instead, they want more money to be invested in end-of-life care.

But Alan told us palliative support did not appeal to Clare, since there was still a strong chance she could end up dying in pain.

“Palliative care nurses came round and explained the process,” he said.

“But although they might have been able to ease the transition into death, she didn’t want other people to control that for her.”

The latest assisted dying laws, put forward by Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur, would only apply to those who face certain death and can give their own consent.

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur is pushing for the law to change. Image: Jack Norquoy

Mr McArthur went on a fact-finding mission with MSPs from other parties to California, which already has similar legislation in place.

Alan believes the protections being put in place would be enough to prevent the policy from being exploited by anyone with bad intentions.

He said: “I think the checks and balances that are in place are strong enough, so that there’s no family coercion to get rid of someone that they don’t want.”

And for Alan it all comes back to the crucial element of choice for those in their final days, which was what mattered most to Clare.

“It’d be important for people to have that freedom,” he said.

READ MORE:

 

More from Politics

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Hunt to announce 2p national insurance cut in pre-election Budget
Liam Kerr said the situation is ‘intolerable’ (Fraser Bremner)
Tories accuse ministers of ‘abandoning’ teachers amid escalating school violence
Prof Schullman was labelled a ‘foreign agent’ by Russia (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Russian political scientist to discuss Putin opposition with MSPs
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Aaron Chown/PA)
Hunt promises ‘permanent cuts in taxation’ in pre-election Budget
People walk by Victoria Square, Birmingham (PA)
Birmingham City Council approves 9.99% council tax hike and ‘unprecedented’ cuts
Baroness Altmann (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Tory peer condemns ‘excusing’ rape in Israel: ‘It’s me too, unless you’re a Jew’
The British Medical Association said the new contract would ‘expedite’ the closure of GP practices (PA)
GP services ‘will be cut’ if Government imposes new contract, says BMA
Lord Hain served as Northern Ireland secretary from 2005 to 2007 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Northern Ireland Troubles should provide lessons for Gaza, says former minister
The Labour-run council declared itself effectively bankrupt in September last year (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Birmingham City Council debates 9.99% council tax hike and £300m of cuts
The Senedd, the Welsh Assembly building in Cardiff Bay (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Welsh Parliament approves 2024-25 budget

Conversation