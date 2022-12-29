ALISTAIR HEATHER: I’m glad assisted dying wasn’t an option when I didn’t want to live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

ALISTAIR HEATHER: I’m glad assisted dying wasn’t an option when I didn’t want to live

By Alistair Heather
December 29 2022, 2.53pm Updated: December 30 2022, 9.55am
assisted dying campaigners at a rally.
Assisted dying campaigners say the option allows death with dignity. Image: Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock.

In my day job in an MP’s office, I read lots of letters calling for a stout opposition to assisted dying. I see about the same again from those keen to push ahead with assisted dying in the UK.

As the TV adaptation of Andrew O’Hagan’s Mayflies novel brings the subject into our living rooms, it feels like this will be the next big debate we need to have.

Thanks to miraculous medical interventions, on things like cancer, flu, diabetes, heart disease, we are able to look forward to longer lives.

A hundred and fifty years ago, the average child born in Scotland could expect to live until they were 40. Now it’s around 80.

However, our poor old bodies and minds can really struggle to make the finish line.

The writer Alistair Heather next to a quote: "I would like to choose when to die, and where to die. But then, I would not always have been a safe guardian of my own life."

So many of us face our ends with dementia, or experiencing some chronic health condition or disabling complication.

It’s a brutal end.

We sadly all know someone living in pain, or someone who has died with some cancer spreading to where doctors can’t reach it. It must be a fearful experience.

Should we, then, have a system of assisted dying to offer a safe and compassionate exit from all this?

What can we learn from Canadian model of assisted dying?

In Canada, the practice of medically assisted dying is well established.

At the moment, the main criteria you must fulfil is to be experiencing “unbearable physical or mental suffering from your illness, disease, disability or state of decline”.

Liam McArthur MSP
Liam McArthur MSP intends to introduce a Members’ Bill in the Scottish Parliament to legalise assisted dying for terminally ill people. Image: Jack Norquoy.

The law remains controversial, but shows no sign of being meaningfully challenged or repealed.

The assistance in dying is mostly accessed by people in their 70s, many suffering from cancer and the vast majority already receiving palliative care.

It is a hastening of an already certain demise. A reduction of the term of the suffering, and a freedom to choose your own end.

End of life brought challenges to my family

I went for a walk recently to the grave marker of my grandparents, in the quiet Angus kirkyard of Panbride.

Both lived into their 90s. But my poor old granny had several chronic health conditions which made the decades of life I knew her in very difficult.

holding the hand of someone in a hospital bed.
Campaigners for assisted dying point to the difficulties of living with chronic disease. Image: Shutterstock.

She would have severe coughing fits. Her heart required surgery. Her beautiful mind was afflicted by dementia, and she seemed frightened for many long nights and days in the care home.

The staff were loving, sympathetic. My grandad would visit often and hold her hand. My mum was there regularly.

But my granny – Myra was her name – suffered in her last years. As did those who cared for her.

In Canada, my granny could have signed a waiver, allowing her medical practitioner to supply her with a lethal dose of drugs when the doctor decided her condition had deteriorated enough.

I am nearly in tears even writing that.

I’m not sure I could bear the grief of medically assisted dying.

What if assisted dying had been an option when I considered suicide?

Canadians suffering from extreme mental ill health may soon be granted access to medical assistance in death.

I would like to choose when to die, and where to die. But then, I would not always have been a safe guardian of my own life.

I spent the middle third of my life dwelling on suicide.

I hated being alive. Utterly skint, undereducated, surplus to requirements and warped with mental ill health, I would pass whole days working in cafes in Dundee thinking about how and when to end things.

Baroness Ruth Davidson addresses assisted dying campaigners holding placards which read 'Yes to dignity'.
Baroness Ruth Davidson, the former leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, addresses assisted dying campaigners in London. Image: Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock.

I’m glad I didn’t do it. Life has had far more joys in it than I could have ever expected.

I’ve learned to cope with my spiralling thoughts. I’m in love, and have hope for the future.

Therapy, mild medication and a group of loving friends got me through.

One good friend of mine works in the NHS. He is a devout Christian and he is opposed to assisted dying becoming law in the UK.

“People already have the right to refuse treatment,” he told me.

My pal is uncomfortable with the state becoming actively involved in death.

He thinks involving doctors and nurses actively in death will reduce trust in the profession.

He, and several big charity and faith groups, are worried that people with disabilities would feel pressured into thinking about assisted dying, to stop feeling like a burden on their families.

This is a debate that we all need to have

These are deep waters. Compassion must be foremost.

We know that our health service is struggling, and that mental health care is unavailable for the majority.

There is real fear that bringing in assisted dying would act as a pressure release valve for failing services, with those suffering choosing a speedy death rather than an uncertain and painful wait for care.

But what about those who face a certain end, in great pain, or are facing the terror of dementia?

What if there are medical professionals willing to assist their passing?

Who are we to deny them that option?

The volume of letters MPs are receiving on this, and the popularity of the Mayflies book and TV show, suggest we are just at the start of this discussion.

And it is a discussion which all of us need to have.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are there – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org ,or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; Vivienne Westwood. dundee. Supplied by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Punk can't die with Vivienne Westwood - we need it more than…
man in a Santa hat with a broom dancing on a messy Christmas dinner table.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Relax, it's Crimbo limbo and nobody cares if your house is a…
packing boxes in an empty room.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It's not the moving house that's stressful, it's finding space for all…
hands holding a piece of glass with signs of the Zodiac on it.
STEVE FINAN: Don't believe your horoscope - I've written enough of them to know…
exterior of Olympia pool, Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Lessons must be learned from Dundee's Olympia pool scandal
leftover turkey and sprouts and a sprig of tinsel.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Oh I wish it could be Boxing Day every day
Soldiers in Ukraine receive the Bethlehem Light of Peace from a priest during a Christmas church service
KEVIN PRINGLE: Blessed are the peace makers, but who will step up for Ukraine?
young people with climate change placards walk towards the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh.
JIM SPENCE: Give Holyrood's power back to the people
3
Campaigners outside Holyrood as the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill passes through the Scottish Parliament.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Gender Recognition Reform pantomime highlights Holyrood's failings

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth worker hotel tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr

Editor's Picks

Most Commented