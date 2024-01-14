Here’s why Dundee campaigners want assisted dying – but what obstacles stand in their way?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Here’s why Dundee campaigners want assisted dying – but what obstacles stand in their way?

Dundee humanists in favour of the policy met Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur, the man behind the latest push to introduce the new law.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Could assisted dying finally become legal in Scotland? Image: Shutterstock.

As they meet the man behind the proposals for assisted dying, Dundee campaigners consider how they might finally be able to get the stalled policy over the line.

“I would like to think I maybe have the choice to make myself, rather than spending the last six months of my life in agony,” says Robbie Sharpe, humanist chaplain at Dundee University.

“I’d like to think people in Dundee could have that choice if they wanted,” he adds.

It’s now more than a decade since veteran independent MSP Margo MacDonald’s first effort to push through the divisive policy in Holyrood was defeated.

Following her death, another attempt to legalise assisted dying spearheaded by Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie was also voted down.

What would the new law entail?

Lib Dem Liam McArthur is now the latest MSP making a bid to get the law approved in the face of strong opposition.

The aim, he says, is to ensure terminally ill people can choose when they end their own lives with dignity instead of enduring constant pain.

Crucially, the new law would only apply for people who face certain death, and would only be eligible for adults who can give their own consent.

Dundee University humanist chaplain Robbie Sharpe.

“As long as you’re of sound mind, I think you should be allowed to do it,” Mr Sharpe says.

“It has to be very carefully managed. But this is a good bill. It takes into consideration any concerns,” he adds.

Fraser Sutherland, CEO of Scotland’s humanist society, says: “A lot of people are very sadly dying bad deaths in painful situations, and they don’t have control.

Fraser Sutherland, chief executive of Humanist Society Scotland.

“As a humanist organisation, we believe people should have control over the end of their lives.”

But if the law will help ease suffering, why has it stalled on previous occasions?

Why are groups opposed?

Religious groups and disability charities have been constant critics of efforts to legalise assisted dying in Scotland.

They fear vulnerable patients may opt to end their lives prematurely due to pressure or feeling like they are a burden on others.

Instead, they reckon more money should be invested into end-of-life care to ensure terminally ill people are as comfortable as possible.

Humza Yousaf opposes the assisted dying proposals. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

First Minister Humza Yousaf confirmed last year he remains opposed to assisted dying due to concerns flagged by disability groups.

SNP health chief Michael Matheson is also opposed, as is the party’s equalities minister Emma Roddick.

Dr Gillian Wright, director of Our Duty of Care, a campaign of health group professionals opposed to assisted dying, says: “Palliative care doctors across Scotland look after terminally ill patients with great compassion and hugely oppose assisted suicide.

“They are concerned for vulnerable patients who may change their mind, may be under pressure from others or may feel a burden due to lack of care.”

Professor Kevin Yuill, CEO of Humanists Against Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia, says: “Many humanists oppose legalised assisted suicide and euthanasia.

“If we take the original meaning of humanist – to be human-centred – legalised assisted suicide like that proposed by Liam McArthur is an anathema to humanism.”

So are Mr McArthur’s proposals doomed, or is there a route that could see them passed?

Is there still hope for the law?

Despite Mr Yousaf opposing the policy, many of his SNP backbenchers are in favour and would potentially back it in a free vote.

A total of 36 MSPs backed Mr McArthur’s proposals at the very first stage, including 19 nationalists.

Mr Sutherland reckons the tide is changing – but admits previous opposition to the law has been “frustrating”.

He says: “A lot of people who’ve been campaigning on this are quite frustrated. The public are overwhelmingly in support of this.”

A YouGov poll in September found 77% of respondents were in favour of terminally ill people being able to take their own lives, compared to 12% against.

Mr Sutherland adds: “It is slightly disappointing to see some MSPs have said they’re not going to vote for it before they’ve even seen the bill.

“Religious groups are of the opinion that there’s a sanctity of life that’s god given, and only God can decide where that ends.

“For someone like myself who’s not religious, and for hundreds of thousands of people across Scotland who don’t share those beliefs, we should be able to exercise our views and beliefs.”

Mr Sharpe says: “In the last few years, there seems to be more understanding that this is what people want, and we’re grown up adults so we can make our own choices.”

Liam McArthur is behind the assisted dying proposals.

Mr McArthur says: “The bill that I have proposed would be open only to terminally ill, mentally competent adults, subject to strict safeguards and sitting alongside high-quality end-of-life care.

“Despite the best efforts of palliative care, it is clear that the current law in Scotland is not working and far too many terminally ill Scots face a bad death.”

A government spokesperson says: “The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring that everyone has dignity and respect at the end of their life, and will carefully consider the substance of any bill.”

