Learn from the best at Nick Nairn’s cook school near Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Learn from the best at Nick Nairn’s cook school near Stirling

Brian Stormont jumped at the chance to join a masterclass with celebrity chef Nick Nairn.

Chef Nick Nairn at his Cook School in Stirling.
Chef Nick Nairn at his Cook School in Stirling.
By Brian Stormont

If you are a keen amateur cook like myself and an opportunity comes along that allows you to learn from the best, then it’s something you should grasp with both hands.

That was certainly the case for me when I had the chance to spend a day at Nick Nairn’s Cook School at Port of Menteith, in the Stirling area.

The TV chef and presenter is reopening his cook school this month following an enforced closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a major flood, plus the knock-on effect of a devastating fire at his Bridge of Allan restaurant.

Nick Nairn with one his classes at the Cook School.

Undeterred by these setbacks, Nick and his wife Julia have taken the opportunity to revamp the cook school to the highest order. Fitted with the latest technology and state-of-the-art Miele induction hobs and ovens, it now provides a more intimate setting, with a maximum of 12 in each class.

Designed to be fully flexible, the beautiful space is also able to host a cool “Chef’s Table” for up to 12 and transform into a stunning private dining room for up to 50.

Skills to take away from Stirling class with Nick Nairn

The majority of the hands-on masterclasses will be taken by Nick, and visitors will learn how to prep, cook and present two courses from scratch.

The techniques that are taught can then be applied to a range of other dishes, giving amateur cooks even more skills to take away with them.

From Scottish and French, to Asian, Spanish and Japanese, Nick will explore the cuisines of the globe, as well as showcasing and picking homegrown ingredients from the garden grounds.

Meanwhile, Nick’s at Port of Menteith, the site restaurant, serves up a relaxed menu.

This changes with the seasons and majors on the vegetables available in the kitchen garden and from local producers.

The cook school’s lifestyle store features a range of cookware classics, cookery books, tableware, interiors items, food and drink, all carefully selected by Julia and Nick.

Cool canapes

Settling down with a lovely glass of sparkling wine, Nick began the day by showing us how to make tasty canapes that were both simple and delicious.

Smoked salmon simply served with lemon and black pepper kicked things off, followed by more delights, such as celery, Parmesan and custard tart, which was completely new to me and worked so well.

The amazing Parma ham and rocket canape.

My favourite, though, was undoubtedly the rocket and Parmesan wrapped in Parma ham.

Incredibly simple, this crowdpleaser was rocket dressed with some olive oil,
salt and pepper, lemon juice and Parmesan, and rolled up in a slice of Parma ham.

Rolling it with the fat away from you ensured it would stick and voila! A mouth-watering canape was created in seconds.

After picking up so many hints and tips from the preparation of the canapes, it was on to the main event – making a dish ourselves.

Expert guidance from chef Nick Nairn near Stirling

We were making fish tacos. Nick expertly guided us through the process of creating every element of the dish completely from scratch – even making our own tortilla.

The tortilla was simple to make. If you plan on making them at home, the most difficult part is getting your hands on the masa corn flour. But a quick online search reveals it can be purchased from specialist retailers.

It is such an easy process, with water added to the flour until you get a “playdough” consistency.

We were provided with a press to make our tortilla but I was guessing that maybe pressing together two plates could perform the job.

Failing that a good old rolling pin.

Next, we made our pico de gallo – a salsa that is synonymous with Mexican cuisine.

The salsa and guacamole Brian made.

Lovely ripe tomatoes, red onion, chilli, coriander stems, garlic, salt, olive oil and lime combined to make one of the tastiest salsas I have ever enjoyed.

Using the coriander stems rather than the leaves is a game changer. It really gives it some added depth of flavour.

Then we made the guacamole.

Again, this was another simple dish requiring only one ripe avocado. This was mixed with the juice of half a lime, some salt and a little olive oil.

White sauce for garnishing the finished dish was a delightful velvety combo of mayo, sour cream, lime juice, garlic, salt, cayenne pepper, cumin and milk.

This was easily made by whisking them all together to a pouring consistency. With all of our other elements ready to go, we moved on to prepping our fish for the dish.

You can probably use the best fish that is in season. But for our tacos, we were cooking with scallops, monkfish and langoustines.

Cooking the monkfish, langoustine and scallops.

I had absolutely no problem “shucking” (removing) the scallop from the shell and the monkfish needed little prep. However, the langoustines required some expert help, which Nick was happy to provide.

With everything ready to go, it was showtime.

We cooked our tortillas in a dry frying pan. These were fairly easy to cook as you just wait until they begin to puff up, flip them over. Then you cook them for around 30 seconds to a minute, and the base part of the dish was done.

It was then a case of cooking off the three fish in a frying pan with a little olive oil. This ensured that they were not overcooked.

My fish tacos which tasted as good as they look.

I was delighted with how mine turned out and then turned my attention to quickly assembling the dish.

The taco was warmed through in the pan used to cook the fish in. This was then placed on the serving plate and topped with a dollop of guacamole. The fish was then added and dressed with some pico de gallo and some of the white sauce.

I garnished the finished dish with some micro coriander and then put some
more of my salsa around the edges of the plate.

I was delighted with my finished dish, which looked and tasted fantastic. I came away with the feeling I had achieved something really special.

You are provided with a set of recipes from what you have made. This means you can recreate the experience at home.

Nick Nairn in action at the Cook School.

How much does a day with Nick cost?

A day with Nick Nairn in Stirling cost £195pp, while a day with the resident chef is £149pp. This includes two hands-on cooking courses – a starter and a main. Plus a dessert chosen from Nick’s restaurant menu plus wine.

A half-day with the resident chef costs £89pp. This includes one hands-on cooking course, a main course, with a dessert chosen from the restaurant plus wine included.

For further information about the full schedule of events and availability, contact the cook school directly at info@nicknairncookschool.com

More from Food & Drink

Food at Shimla Dining Inn in Perth.
Restaurant review: Warm up this winter with Nepalese cuisine at Shimla Dining Inn in…
We test the vegan wings, vegan milkshake and more at roadside takeaway Angus Grill and Larder on our latest Drive-Thru Review. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
Drive-Thru Review: We test vegan wings, milkshake and more at roadside takeaway Angus Grill…
Danny Cullen runs a one man operation at Law Brewing Co, and has launched a range of new Dundee-themed craft beers.
Scientist-turned-brewer Danny shows love for Dundee through craft beers
Where can you get the best Sunday Roasts in Dundee? Image: Shutterstock.
5 places to tuck into a delicious Sunday roast in Dundee
One of the many dishes available at Jahangir Tandoori restaurant in Dundee.
Dundee Indian restaurant named best in central Scotland
Haloumi fries with pomegranate and fresh mint at Heather Street Food. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Dundee city…
4
3rd generation honey-maker and beekeeper, John Graham works out of his home to make jars of honey and sells them to the local area. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
3rd generation Perthshire beekeeper follows his father's footsteps selling local honey
Head chef Becca McFarlane is just 24-years-old and enjoys proving those who underestimate her in the kitchen wrong. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'I like to defy expectations': Black Mamba's 24-year-old head chef Becca is proving herself…
Patrick Rohde, owner of Aitken's wines, is delighted that the shop is celebrating its 150th anniversary in the new year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee's The Wine Press bar owners on turning round 150-year-old city import business
Perthshire butcher Simon Howie introduces his first dessert, a chocolate haggis just in time for Burns Night 2024.
Perthshire butcher Simon Howie introduces first ever dessert - a chocolate haggis

Conversation