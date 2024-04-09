JIM SPENCE: Assisted dying bill is dangerously misguided path disguised as dignified exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Assisted dying bill is dangerously misguided path disguised as dignified exit

"Liam McArthur’s bill to introduce assisted dying for terminally ill adults represents the slippery slope towards ridding society of its expensive unwanted problems."

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur (centre, left), alongside other MSPs, at Holyrood after publishing his Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur (centre, left), alongside other MSPs, at Holyrood after publishing his Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
By Jim Spence

Having given birth to a Hate Crime Law which has divided the nation, the Scottish Parliament will soon be asked to breathe life into another Frankenstein monster of a law masquerading as a kindness, but which represents the gruesome mask of death

Hopefully common sense will ensure it never sees the light of day on the statute book.

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur’s bill to introduce assisted dying for terminally ill adults into our law represents the slippery slope towards ridding society of its expensive unwanted problems.

And you or I might easily one day become one of those problems.

This is a dangerously misguided path disguised as a dignified exit from existence.

Liam McArthur MSP.

Dressed up in fancy finery as care for the terminally ill, it opens Pandora’s Box for those with potentially ulterior motives, from saving the taxpayer money to ensuring inherited wealth for those who would lose no sleep in disposing of an ill parent.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon admits she is “veering away” from voting in favour of it saying she had “rarely been as conflicted on any issue as I am on this”.

And with current First Minister Humza Yousaf, backed by the Church of Scotland, The Catholic church, and the Scottish Association of Mosques, all in opposition to it, hopefully this contentious proposal will never take a living breath as the law of the land.

‘Grim tales’ of assisted dying in other countries

In the Netherlands where euthanasia is legal, a 28-year-old woman suffering from depression is to be euthanised after her psychiatrist said there was nothing else that could be done to cure her.

Zoraya ter Bee will be ‘dispatched’ at her home in May when a doctor will give her a sedative to stop her heart.

A spokesman for SPUC (The Society for the Protection of the Unborn Child) described it as showing “a society all too ready to usher ‘problem’ people into early graves”.

Canada, once a beacon of civilised values should also be an alarm bell for everyone who thinks assisted dying is some kind panacea to cure life’s vagaries of health misfortunes.

There, grim tales have emerged of Canadians being offered assisted dying in cases “approaching the limits of the law”.

Their Medical Assistance in Dying programme (MAiD) which they’d intended to roll out more widely to the mentally ill has been delayed.

Jim Spence.

Laws which begin with good intentions can quickly become laws with unintended consequences, as the current furore over the hate crime legislation in Scotland proves.

The notion of bumping folk off for a growing list of issues which aren’t life threatening signals a casual disregard for life, totally at odds with the medical profession’s swearing of the Hippocratic Oath, and the promise within that oath of “first do no harm”.

If we pursue this ghastly policy where will we draw the line in the sand?

Will it be to save the annual care costs of those family members with Alzheimer’s who are no longer the folk we once knew but whom we still love as though they were?

Will we decide it’s simply cheaper to dispose of those friends and family who are diagnosed with cancer who might well be treated successfully but at a great financial cost to the NHS?

Short hop to death penalty

And, bluntly, if we can do away with the innocent who are depressed or have eating disorders, it’s but a short intellectual hop to save money by re-introducing the death penalty for those guilty of heinous crimes, and who’ll cost a great deal of money and resources to keep alive for twenty plus years.

This proposal is a step too far in a civilised society and if our MSPs vote for it we’ll know that we have lost all respect for the dignity and sanctity of human life.

That would put all of us at risk in the future as the categories of those deemed to be disposable widen through time to include classifications which currently seem unthinkable but could become commonplace.

The 1976 Science Fiction film Logan’s Run depicted a future where to maintain an equilibrium of population and resources everyone was terminated on reaching the age of 30.

Those who try to escape this compulsory euthanasia are hunted by a ‘Sandman’; the name given to the fairytale character that sprinkles dust into children’s eyes at night to send them to sleep.

But there’ll be no waking up if this particular sandman is introduced into Scots law.

To put it bluntly this proposal should be put to sleep, never to waken again.

