Sky Sports stars Jeff Stelling and Paul Merson to star in Perth event

Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling will be bringing his tour to Perth and Dunfermline.

The 69-year-old, who left the broadcaster last year, will appear at Carnegie Hall and the Perth Concert Hall.

Also taking to the stage will be former Sky Sports broadcaster Bianca Westwood.

He will first appear in Dunfermline on November 20, before arriving in Perth on January 31, 2025.

Jeff Stelling and Paul Merson to share stories in Perth

In Perth, they will be joined by ex-England and Arsenal star Paul Merson who will feature as a special guest.

Stelling will share stories from his amazing rise to fame on Sky Sports and the show promises to be full of football nostalgia.

He joined Sky in 1994 and presented almost every Soccer Saturday, working with legends such as George Best and David Beckham.

The audience will also have the chance to ask Jeff about his career during a Q&A session.

He last came to Tayside in Febuary for a talk at the Whitehall Theatre.

In Dunfermline, Standard tickets for “An Evening with Jeff Stelling” cost £29.50 and VIP tickets, which include a meet and greet, cost £65.

Meanwhile, in Perth, standard tickets cost £37 with VIP tickets priced at £74.50