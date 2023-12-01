Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling heading to Dundee with new show

Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling will share stories from his career in TV with a new show in Dundee.

Stelling, who left the broadcaster after nearly three decades earlier this year, will appear at the Whitehall Theatre on Tuesday February 27.

The 68-year-old will share anecdotes from a career that saw him rise to fame as the face of Sky Sports show Soccer Saturday – where the phrase “unbelievable Jeff” was coined by fellow star Chris Kamara.

Joining Stelling on stage will be former Sky Sports reporter Bianca Westwood, who also left the broadcaster this year.

Jeff Stelling to share ‘tales of football and Soccer Saturday’ in Dundee

In a video on the theatre’s social media pages, Stelling said: “Great news – I’m going to be on the road during the course of February with tales of football and Soccer Saturday.

“I’ll be at the Whitehall Theatre in Dundee on February 27.

“It won’t just be me – I’ll be in the company of Bianca Westwood.

“Please join me and ‘B’ if you possibly can.”

This month, Stelling – who also presented Countdown on Channel 4 – is joining talkSPORT as breakfast show host alongside Ally McCoist.

Stelling last visited the Whitehall Theatre in April 2022 where he was joined by former Sky pundits Paul Merson, Matt Le Tissier, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas.

General admission tickets for the February show cost £29.50, with VIP meet-and-greet tickets costing £55.