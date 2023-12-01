Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling heading to Dundee with new show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling heading to Dundee with new show

The former Soccer Saturday host will be joined by Bianca Westwood at the Whitehall Theatre in February.

By Ben MacDonald
Jeff Stelling is set to return to the Whitehall Theatre
Jeff Stelling will share stories from his time at Sky Sports in February. Image: DC Thomson

Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling will share stories from his career in TV with a new show in Dundee.

Stelling, who left the broadcaster after nearly three decades earlier this year, will appear at the Whitehall Theatre on Tuesday February 27.

The 68-year-old will share anecdotes from a career that saw him rise to fame as the face of Sky Sports show Soccer Saturday – where the phrase “unbelievable Jeff” was coined by fellow star Chris Kamara.

Joining Stelling on stage will be former Sky Sports reporter Bianca Westwood, who also left the broadcaster this year.

Jeff Stelling to share ‘tales of football and Soccer Saturday’ in Dundee

In a video on the theatre’s social media pages, Stelling said: “Great news – I’m going to be on the road during the course of February with tales of football and Soccer Saturday.

“I’ll be at the Whitehall Theatre in Dundee on February 27.

“It won’t just be me – I’ll be in the company of Bianca Westwood.

“Please join me and ‘B’ if you possibly can.”

This month, Stelling – who also presented Countdown on Channel 4 – is joining talkSPORT as breakfast show host alongside Ally McCoist.

Stelling last visited the Whitehall Theatre in April 2022 where he was joined by former Sky pundits Paul Merson, Matt Le Tissier, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas.

General admission tickets for the February show cost £29.50, with VIP meet-and-greet tickets costing £55.

