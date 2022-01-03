Jeff Stelling in Dundee: Soccer Saturday legend and panellists set for Whitehall Theatre show

An error occurred. Please try again.

Soccer Saturday legend Jeff Stelling is heading for Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre – where he will be joined by current and former panellists on the show.

The presenter, who has fronted the Sky Sports programme for more than 25 years, will be reunited with Matt Le Tissier, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas for the event on Sunday April 10.

He will also be joined by current pundit Paul Merson.

The five will discuss everything football, including highlights from their own careers and current hot topics.

Dundee show weeks before presenter leaves Soccer Saturday

The show will take place just weeks before Stelling leaves Soccer Saturday at the end of this season while Nicholas, Le Tissier and Thompson were dropped from the panel in 2020 having been regulars for several years.

Stelling has become an icon for football fans over the last two decades, particularly for his on-screen camaraderie with pundits including Chris Kamara.

A video of the pair’s exchange during a 2010 broadcast, when Kamara missed a red card given to a player at a match he was reporting on, has become a viral hit.

Kamara’s “unbelievable Jeff” phrase has also become synonymous with the show and Stelling.

An Unbelievable Evening with Jeff Stelling and The Boys will help Dundee club Riverside CSC mark their 10th anniversary, following a talk-in with former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp in December.

Tickets for the event cost between £38 and £98.

Le Tissier said: “I’m really looking forward to visiting Dundee, it’s our only Scottish date.

“I know the Scottish fans love their football so I’m sure we’ll have a great night.

“During my football career I never actually played against either Dundee or Dundee United, so I’ve never been in a playing capacity.

“However I do enjoy a game of golf and have experienced a few of the courses in and around the city.”

Dundonians have always been passionate about everything football has to offer” Charlie Nicholas

Nicholas said: “I can’t wait to return to Dundee. Dundonians have always been passionate about everything football has to offer.

“Dundee United’s Tannadice played host to my very first league title victory, as we beat them 3-2 on April 22 1981.

“The game was the highlight of the season and the late, great Tommy Burns’ goal was worthy of goal of the season.”

Event to support amateur club

David Burns, Riverside CSC secretary and manager, said: “To follow our successful event with Harry Redknapp was always going to be a difficult task.

“However I think we have just about managed it with Jeff and The Boys. It’s going to be a great night.

“Like all amateur football clubs, success and continued sustainability is achieved through committed volunteers and support with our fundraising efforts.

“We are looking forward to the night and hope people will come along and enjoy themselves. The support is appreciated.”