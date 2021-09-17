Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

‘We were really close’: Harry Redknapp reveals links with Dundee legends ahead of Whitehall show

By Amie Flett
September 17 2021, 9.07am Updated: September 17 2021, 9.16am
Harry Redknapp is heading for the Whitehall Theatre.
Football legend Harry Redknapp has revealed his close relationship with Dundee heroes Jocky Scott and Gordon Wallace – as he prepares for a new show at the Whitehall Theatre.

The 74-year-old is heading for the city in December, where he will tell stories from his life and career.

Hosted by Tam Cowan, the event is supporting Riverside CSC, in association with Choose Events.

Redknapp said: “I’m really forward to coming to Dundee to support Riverside CSC, I’m sure we’ll have a great night.

Redknapp ‘close’ to Scott and Wallace

“During my time at Seattle Sounders, in the late 1970s, Jocky Scott and Gordon Wallace were both team-mates of mine, both of course are Dundee FC legends.

“All of our families were really close over in Seattle. Sandra and I still keep a photo of Jocky’s son Jason alongside our Jamie.”

Redknapp’s managerial career has taken him to clubs including Bournemouth, West Ham United, Portsmouth, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City.

He also appeared in the 2018 series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! where he was crowned the winner.

Redknapp was winner of I’m a Celebrity in 2018.

The show at the Whitehall Theatre will include stories from his FA Cup win with Portsmouth and Champions League run with Spurs.

David Burns, Riverside CSC secretary and manager, said: “We are delighted to finally bring together an event to kick off our ten year anniversary celebrations.

“Being able to attract someone like Harry Redknapp to Dundee, is a fantastic achievement.

“Like all amateur football clubs, success and continued sustainability is achieved through committed volunteers and support with our fundraising efforts.

“We are looking forward to the night and hope people will come along and enjoy themselves. The support is appreciated.”

