‘We were really close’: Harry Redknapp reveals links with Dundee legends ahead of Whitehall show

Football legend Harry Redknapp has revealed his close relationship with Dundee heroes Jocky Scott and Gordon Wallace – as he prepares for a new show at the Whitehall Theatre.

The 74-year-old is heading for the city in December, where he will tell stories from his life and career.

Hosted by Tam Cowan, the event is supporting Riverside CSC, in association with Choose Events.

Redknapp said: “I’m really forward to coming to Dundee to support Riverside CSC, I’m sure we’ll have a great night.

Redknapp ‘close’ to Scott and Wallace

“During my time at Seattle Sounders, in the late 1970s, Jocky Scott and Gordon Wallace were both team-mates of mine, both of course are Dundee FC legends.

“All of our families were really close over in Seattle. Sandra and I still keep a photo of Jocky’s son Jason alongside our Jamie.”

Redknapp’s managerial career has taken him to clubs including Bournemouth, West Ham United, Portsmouth, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City.

He also appeared in the 2018 series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! where he was crowned the winner.

The show at the Whitehall Theatre will include stories from his FA Cup win with Portsmouth and Champions League run with Spurs.

David Burns, Riverside CSC secretary and manager, said: “We are delighted to finally bring together an event to kick off our ten year anniversary celebrations.

“Being able to attract someone like Harry Redknapp to Dundee, is a fantastic achievement.

“Like all amateur football clubs, success and continued sustainability is achieved through committed volunteers and support with our fundraising efforts.

“We are looking forward to the night and hope people will come along and enjoy themselves. The support is appreciated.”