Dundee Woman, 34, arrested after young girl 'assaulted' in Dundee The alleged incident took place at a bus stop. By Chloe Burrell April 9 2024, 1:17pm A woman has been arrested after a four-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted in Dundee. Police received a report at around 1.10pm on Monday of an incident at a bus stop on South Road. A 34-year-old woman was arrested and then released pending further inquiry. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 34-year-old woman has been arrested following inquiries into the assault of a female child in Dundee. "The incident was reported to police on Monday, 8 April, 2024 in South Road, Dundee. "The woman has been released pending further inquiry."