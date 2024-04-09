Woman, 34, arrested after young girl ‘assaulted’ in Dundee

A woman has been arrested after a four-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted in Dundee.

Police received a report at around 1.10pm on Monday of an incident at a bus stop on South Road.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested and then released pending further inquiry.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 34-year-old woman has been arrested following inquiries into the assault of a female child in Dundee.

“The incident was reported to police on Monday, 8 April, 2024 in South Road, Dundee.

“The woman has been released pending further inquiry.”