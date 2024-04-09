Wild Hearth Bakery ‘mobbed’ as it opens store in Comrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wild Hearth Bakery ‘mobbed’ as it opens store in Comrie

The firm has been operating as a successful wholesaler at nearby Cultybraggan Camp.

By Chloe Burrell
John and Caroline Castley of Wild Hearth Bakery in Comrie.
John and Caroline Castley of Wild Hearth Bakery at their new shop in Comrie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Wild Hearth Bakery has opened a long-awaited store in Comrie after operating solely as a wholesaler.

The firm has been operating as a successful wholesaler at nearby Cultybraggan Camp since 2017.

It has now opened a bakery on Drummond Street in the Perthshire village.

Founder John Castley told The Courier that opening the bakery alongside his wife Caroline has been his vision since he started the company.

Wild Hearth Bakery in Comrie.
Wild Hearth Bakery is on Drummond Street, Comrie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He said: “It’s always been something that I’ve wanted to do.

“The camp as a premises to set up was a perfect way to start in a way, but it was also very difficult to start off just doing wholesale.

“I worked as a chef for five years before I began baking and my vision was always for the bakery, shop and potentially a cafe.

“The location at Cultybraggan, which is perfect in so many ways, wasn’t suitable for retail.

“We’d never get the footfall. It’s taken us seven years to be in a position to open a shop.

“It’s really exciting.

“It’s one of those things where the missing ingredient I feel in what we were doing is the community and the ability to meet and talk to our customers.

“We do a certain amount of talking to our wholesale customers, but not the people who eat our bread and pastries.”

Wild Hearth Bakery opens in Comrie

The enterprise carries out home deliveries, sells at farmers’ markets and supplies shops, restaurants and cafes.

Its clients include Michelin-star venues The Cellar in Anstruther and Fife Arms in Braemar.

The bakery has been a hit with customers, with its first two days of trade a sell-out.

John and Caroline Castley of Wild Hearth Bakery.
A wide selection of bread and pasties are on offer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“The first two days were Good Friday and Easter Saturday and we were mobbed, which was amazing,” John continued.

“We had sell-outs both days. In the week since, we’ve had people coming from Dundee, Dunblane and Falkirk just to come to the bakery and buy from us.

“In those three cases, there were people who had learned about the home delivery that we started during the pandemic.

“Our home deliveries were like a lifeline to a lot of people and they just have been getting them ever since.

“They really wanted to come and meet us and see the shop.

“I must say the local Comrie community too has turned out in force to support us which has been fabulous.”

‘I’m hoping it’s going to be a really good thing for Comrie’

John says that at farmers’ markets, Wild Hearth sells more bread than pastries.

But the pastries have been flying off the shelves in the shop.

John said: “The pastries are definitely very popular. Everything is made at the camp.

“The shop has planning permission as a shop but we don’t have planning to do cooking there.

“It’s a way for us to sell our stuff and add coffee. We’ve invested a lot to make sure we have the equipment to make great coffee.”

Bread at Wild Hearth Bakery in Comrie.
Freshly baked sourdough loaves in the bakery. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He added: “I’d love to have a cafe and I think we would provide a different offering.

“However, there just isn’t a premises. I would have loved to have had something slightly larger so we could have had a cafe but it’s not happening at the moment.

“Never say never, something might come up.

“We already know people are coming far and wide to visit us so I’m hoping it’s going to be a really good thing for Comrie.”

